The Nets didn’t have the results of Dzanan Musa’s MRI exam, but they were confident the first-round pick had avoided any catastrophic injury and will be ready for training camp. Considering earlier reports, it’s beyond best-case scenario. … The Musa scare came after forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson suffered a left adductor strain playing in Jeremy Lin’s charity game in Shenzhen, China, last month — but both are expected to be ready for training camp, which opens next Tuesday. “Dzanan is currently getting an MRI. It’s to be determined. It’s not as serious as was posted out there, thankfully. All is well there,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said. “Both will be cleared and integrated into training camp.”
September 18, 2018 | 7:03 pm EDT Update
Kyle Neubeck: Can confirm @Adrian Wojnarowski’s report that Elton Brand has been promoted to GM of the Sixers. Side commentary: Brand had already received the biggest bump in power earlier this summer, so org. clearly really likes him. Little surprised at how quickly he has risen, though.
In the Nets press conference Tuesday, Sean Marks said Theo Pinson, the 6’7” swingman out of North Carolina, will likely fill the Brooklyn’s second two-way slot, joining the recently signed Alan Williams. Asked if the Nets had someone in mind for the two-way deal, Marks did everything but confirm Pinson is his guy. “I think we do. It’s staying flexible throughout the year; we’ll see what happens. We do have a guy in mind,” said the Nets GM. “Theo Pinson is gonna be our two-way guy. It hasn’t been out there yet; it probably shouldn’t be.