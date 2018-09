The Nets didn’t have the results of Dzanan Musa’s MRI exam, but they were confident the first-round pick had avoided any catastrophic injury and will be ready for training camp. Considering earlier reports, it’s beyond best-case scenario. … The Musa scare came after forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson suffered a left adductor strain playing in Jeremy Lin’s charity game in Shenzhen, China, last month — but both are expected to be ready for training camp, which opens next Tuesday. “Dzanan is currently getting an MRI. It’s to be determined. It’s not as serious as was posted out there, thankfully. All is well there,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said. “Both will be cleared and integrated into training camp.”