However, not all players cash in when they’re making the leap from college to the NBA. Sometimes, it can take years for them land on the radar of companies. “It really depends on the player,” one agent said. “For some players, they’re most attractive to companies when they’re coming out of college and just entering the NBA. If you come from a program like Duke or Kentucky, if you led your team to a national championship, if you’re the No. 1 pick, you’re going to have a lot of endorsement opportunities right away. But sometimes, players don’t have that hype and it takes a few years to build up your brand and then that’s when you can start landing deals. Sometimes, it’s all about a player’s backstory. There’s one company that did an endorsement deal with one of my players solely because they loved his backstory and felt it matched the backstory of the company. The market you play in matters too. Maybe you started your career in a small market, so companies weren’t that interested.” “Then, you get traded to Los Angeles and you’re a pretty approachable guy and companies think you have that cool factor and you’re always on nationally televised games. Nine times out of 10, you’re going to start landing national deals.”