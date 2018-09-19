The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed center Col…
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed center Cole Aldrich, it was announced today. Aldrich has played eight NBA seasons with Oklahoma City, Houston, Sacramento, New York, the LA Clippers and Minnesota, averaging 3.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 10.0 minutes (.527 FG%, .738 FG%) in 339 career games (23 starts).
September 19, 2018 | 9:41 am EDT Update
Nuggets to sign Donald Sloan
Adrian Wojnarowski: As Isaiah Thomas continues to rehab his hip, Denver is signing veteran guard Donald Sloan to a training camp deal, league sources tell ESPN. Denver has 15 guaranteed contracts.
Real Madrid guard Sergio Llull has been with the team since 2007 and sees himself staying a “Madridista”… forever. “Would I like to retire with Real Madrid? Of course, I would like that. I have a long contract yet now I’m focused on having a great season,” Llull said during an interview to Radio Marca.
Contrary to many European stars that have made the jump to the NBA at some moment in their careers, Llull feels quite pleased with remaining exactly where he is. “Of course it’s hard to say no because the NBA is very tempting on all levels. But I’ve explained many times that I’m happy here with Real Madrid. I want to stay here and keep winning.”
HoopsHype talked to several prominent agents and NBA executives to discuss how players secure endorsement deals, what different kind of deals typically pay (and how the amounts are determined) and much more. The agents and executives spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were discussing confidential information. Once a notable prospect decides to enter the NBA draft and hire an agent, one of the things their representative starts doing is looking for potential endorsement deals. Most prospects don’t have much money to get through the pre-draft process, so many agents give them a line of credit and the money will be repaid once the player starts getting their NBA paychecks. The agent is also paying for pre-draft training, traveling and other major expenses.
Panini, the trading card company, is one of the companies that connect with many prospects during the pre-draft process. According to league sources, they use a sliding scale that determines how much they’ll pay each prospect. The player agrees to sign a certain number of cards and the two sides decide how much the player will make per autographed card. The higher the player is picked, the more money they’ll make per autographed card – although there are some exceptions, since some agents negotiate a higher rate for notable prospects picked late in the first round or in the second round. For example, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft may get paid $20 per autographed card and have an agreement to sign 7,500 cards (so the player would earn $150,000 for a few hours of signing their name). But for an undrafted player, Panini may only offer $1 per autographed card on a 7,500-card commitment (so the player would earn $7,500). Again, Panini sometimes increases the number of cards they want signed or how much they’ll pay per autographed card, but this is their basic structure. (Every year at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, there’s a stressed Panini employee running around, trying to track down players and making sure they’re signing their boxes of cards).
However, not all players cash in when they’re making the leap from college to the NBA. Sometimes, it can take years for them land on the radar of companies. “It really depends on the player,” one agent said. “For some players, they’re most attractive to companies when they’re coming out of college and just entering the NBA. If you come from a program like Duke or Kentucky, if you led your team to a national championship, if you’re the No. 1 pick, you’re going to have a lot of endorsement opportunities right away. But sometimes, players don’t have that hype and it takes a few years to build up your brand and then that’s when you can start landing deals. Sometimes, it’s all about a player’s backstory. There’s one company that did an endorsement deal with one of my players solely because they loved his backstory and felt it matched the backstory of the company. The market you play in matters too. Maybe you started your career in a small market, so companies weren’t that interested.” “Then, you get traded to Los Angeles and you’re a pretty approachable guy and companies think you have that cool factor and you’re always on nationally televised games. Nine times out of 10, you’re going to start landing national deals.”
One reserve player who has a deal with Nike revealed that he gets free shoes and he’s also given a $20,000 allowance that he can use to shop online. He can buy anything on the website with that money, even shoes and clothes for women and children, so his friends and family can use it too. The deals vary depending on the player. “It is tougher with lesser-known players,” another agent confirmed. “However, you can find local deals for a lesser-known player, even if they have trouble getting national deals. There are always exceptions too. There are a few factors that can help. For example, what does the guy’s social media look like? Maybe he’ll have a big following from his time in college, which can really help. I think it just depends. You can get endorsement deals for lesser-known players, but I do agree that the national deals are typically reserved for All-Stars and high-profile rookies who are just entering the league.”
“A lot of endorsement deals are BS,” one agent said. “There are only a few guys in the NBA who get the monster endorsement deals. For everyone else, 99 percent of their income is going to come from their NBA contract. I’ve worked with All-Star players and even with those guys, they’d get a $150,000 endorsement deal from a company and get excited, but they were making over $20 million that season so it was a drop in the bucket! That goes for all of the star-level players. And for the players who aren’t stars, they’re getting much smaller deals, so it ends up being one percent of their NBA contract too. The average NBA career lasts about four years. With that in mind, my focus has shifted to helping players buy a franchise for $100,000 because that will be a revenue stream for the rest of their life. The players who are pursuing equity have the right idea too.”