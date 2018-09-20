Erik Horne: Presti on Dennis Schroder’s legal situati…
September 20, 2018 | 1:25 pm EDT Update
There has been no effort to bring Noah to training camp, which starts Monday. Mills said 17 players worked out Wednesday — a strong number that “excites” him. But Noah wasn’t there and last posted a picture of himself on a California beach with John McEnroe and Josh Brolin. “Nothing has changed other than we’re in constant communication with his representation,” Perry said Thursday at a pre-training camp press conference at the Garden Theatre. “Training camp is a few days off. The hope is we can come to a resolution that is both advantageous to Joakim and the Knicks. That’s where it is.”
It sounded as if the Knicks are asking Noah to give back some money to compensate for the salaries he could earn elsewhere from the next two seasons of his contract. Perry was asked why the team won’t attempt to see what Noah has left when training camp opens. “Training camp hasn’t started for us. It is what it is,” said Perry, who was not part of the Knicks’ front office when they signed Noah to a four-year, $72 million deal at the start of free agency in 2016. “We’re comfortable dealing with his representation and we’ll let you know once that [ends].”
The Knicks are shopping Courtney Lee, who is amenable to being traded to a contender. The Knicks want to move Lee for extra 2019 cap space, and he would certainly be offered up in a Butler package if the Knicks could get him on the cheap. But management seemed ambivalent about Butler’s wish-list news.
New coach David Fizdale seemed on board with not making any big splash before free agency. “We want to build it from the ground up culturally, through the draft, like Steve is talking about. We don’t want to jump at the shiny things,” Fizdale said. “We want to make solid decisions and be patient with this process. I’m a big part of that process. If I get rattled or start trying to nudge these guys, I’m too big a chunk to be disrupting this process. I’m locked into developing these kids and pouring in everything that I have into that right now.”
Chris Grenham: Source: Former Providence forward and Celtics draft pick Ben Bentil has received a training camp invite from the Milwaukee Bucks. Bentil spent last season in France and Spain. #pcbb
On Thursday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith argued that Cuban should have been banned from the game of basketball for six months, and that the Mavericks should have been forced to surrender a first-round draft pick. “Mark Cuban should have been suspended for half the season. He should have been banned from NBA games. He should have been banned from the business of basketball. Banned from an association with the game of basketball for six months. And the Dallas Mavericks should have [lost] a first-round draft pick.
Now that’s suffering the basketball team, and we understand that because the basketball side didn’t have anything to do with the business side, and obviously there’s collateral damage that comes along with that. But when you are the owner, you’re not just the owner of the basketball side. You’re the owner of the business side as well. And I take no pleasure in saying that, because again, I got a lot of love for Mark Cuban. But we have to pay attention to what’s going on here. In fairness and in full disclosure, I’ve spoken to the NBA office. Their mentality has been ‘Mark Cuban was forthcoming. Mark Cuban didn’t make any excuses. Mark Cuban was incredibly cooperative,’ and where they distinguish the difference between him and a Donald Sterling, former owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, and a Jerry Richardson, former owner of the Carolina Panthers in the National Football League – their direct actions was what was offensive and ultimately something that had to be dealt with. Mark Cuban wasn’t the culprit here.”
The Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs are expanding their partnership for the 2018-19 season to further impact individuals across the state. The cornerstone of the partnership, the “Block Out Hunger” campaign, will return for a fourth consecutive season, while the Bucks and Cousins will boost their philanthropic efforts through a community outreach program with three Wisconsin community centers around the holiday season. Cousins will also operate a concession stand on the upper concourse of Fiserv Forum during all events at the world-class venue as part of the partnership.