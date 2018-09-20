Brad Rowland: Lloyd Pierce notes that Vince Carter imme…
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
September 20, 2018 | 4:55 pm EDT Update
Pressed on who would ultimately have final say in the organization, Josh Harris gave a rather roundabout answer that both did and did not answer the question: “Elton and Brett are partners, like in many, many great organizations in basketball, him and Brett are partners. Both of them report to me and to ownership, and we expect they’ll be collaborating a lot. Ultimately, Brett is the on the court voice, and Elton’s the off-the-court voice. Elton will have kind of the loudest voice off the court, and final decisionmaking authority subject to ownership…minute-to-minute coach sort of decisions will be Brett, and personnel decisions, trades, free agency will be Elton.”
In fact, Harris’ primary rebuttal to questions about Brand’s lack of experience was to point to what he did as a player and not anything specific he’d done to date as a Sixers staffer: “Elton has 17 years experience as a player, and you can’t discount that in terms of understanding how this league works and how to get to the next level. And in his two years of management experience, we’ve been incredibly impressed, and then during the interview process, his vision and ability to lead was evident. But also, just the broad support he had internally, across the board, and so it became a relatively easy decision for us, he rose.”
The father of NBA star Richard Jefferson was killed in a drive-by shooting in Compton on Wednesday evening … TMZ Sports has learned. Law enforcement tells us … 65-year-old Richard Jefferson Sr. was in front of a liquor store in a primarily residential area around 6:52 PM when a vehicle rolled up and someone inside opened fire. Jefferson Sr. was struck multiple times in the torso. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.