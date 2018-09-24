USA Today Sports

26 mins ago via NBA.com
Guard/forward Justin Anderson continues to progress in his rehabilitation from surgery on June 29th to address recurring tibial stress syndrome in his left leg. He is currently symptom free and progressing as expected. He will be listed as out for the beginning of training camp on Tuesday, Sept. 25th and his status will be updated as appropriate. Center Dewayne Dedmon, diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his left ankle on Sept. 4th, continues to progress in his recovery as he enters his second week of weight-bearing rehabilitation. He will be listed as out for the beginning of training camp and his status will be updated as appropriate.

September 24, 2018
via ESPN

The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward/center Alan Williams to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Williams (6’8”, 265) joins Brooklyn after three seasons (2015-18) with the Phoenix Suns. In 62 career games, he averaged 6.4 points and 5.7 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per contest. During the 2017-18 season, Williams appeared in five games, averaging 4.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.1 minutes per game. He also appeared in three games with the Northern Arizona Suns of the NBA G League last season, averaging 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.4 minutes per game.
via NBA.com

