Guard/forward Justin Anderson continues to progress in his rehabilitation from surgery on June 29th to address recurring tibial stress syndrome in his left leg. He is currently symptom free and progressing as expected. He will be listed as out for the beginning of training camp on Tuesday, Sept. 25th and his status will be updated as appropriate. Center Dewayne Dedmon, diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his left ankle on Sept. 4th, continues to progress in his recovery as he enters his second week of weight-bearing rehabilitation. He will be listed as out for the beginning of training camp and his status will be updated as appropriate.