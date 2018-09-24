Guard/forward Justin Anderson continues to progress in …
Guard/forward Justin Anderson continues to progress in his rehabilitation from surgery on June 29th to address recurring tibial stress syndrome in his left leg. He is currently symptom free and progressing as expected. He will be listed as out for the beginning of training camp on Tuesday, Sept. 25th and his status will be updated as appropriate. Center Dewayne Dedmon, diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his left ankle on Sept. 4th, continues to progress in his recovery as he enters his second week of weight-bearing rehabilitation. He will be listed as out for the beginning of training camp and his status will be updated as appropriate.
September 24, 2018 | 11:48 am EDT Update
All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard, introduced by the Toronto Raptors Monday, said he wanted to concentrate on this season, not his future. “I want to play here,” Leonard said. “I came in with an open mind. I want to do great things … focus on this year. If you’re looking toward the future you’re going to trip over the present.” Asked about his long-term goals, Leonard said, “Play a long healthy career, be happy wherever I land.”
The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward/center Alan Williams to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Williams (6’8”, 265) joins Brooklyn after three seasons (2015-18) with the Phoenix Suns. In 62 career games, he averaged 6.4 points and 5.7 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per contest. During the 2017-18 season, Williams appeared in five games, averaging 4.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.1 minutes per game. He also appeared in three games with the Northern Arizona Suns of the NBA G League last season, averaging 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.4 minutes per game.
Anthony Chiang: Dwyane Wade said the final conversation he had before making decision was with Erik Spoelstra. “For me, if I was going to play this year, we had to sit down and we had to connect,” Wade said. Spoelstra and Wade spoke Friday and Wade made decision Sunday.
Darius Johnson-Odom has been suspended by Italian Antidoping Court for eight months from September 18, 2018 till March 16, 2019 after he tested positive to a THC test on May 6, 2018 after the game between Varese and Cremona, where he spent last season. His suspension is valid in all FIBA tournaments.
Kristian Winfield: Conversely, Kyle Lowry says he spoke to DeMar DeRozan last night. Says he’s his best friend off the court, not just on the floor.
Rick Bonnell: “I would be lying if I said I didn’t want to start. That’s been my dream ever since I got to the NBA.” — Jeremy Lamb, but he added he’s fine coming off the bench of that’s best route to @Charlotte Hornets winning.
Eric Woodyard: Jazz guard Raul Neto has suffered a right hamstring injury. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.