September 24, 2018 | 7:50 pm EDT Update
“Absolutely,” Paul George told ESPN when asked if the Thunder are built to contend. “We’ve got the chemistry. Me being around these guys going on about to be two years now, there’s an expectation and a level we know we need to play at. I think the consistency part you’ll see with us now being able to play well against the sub-.500 teams. But I definitely think this team has a chance.”
Paul George: “The reason why I signed back here is because I believed in it. And everybody in here believes. It’s on us, we’ve got our work cut out and it’s not going to be easy, but we’re up for it.”
“For me, it comes to direction,” George said. “There’s no unsureness, no second-guessing what’s going on. I’m here; I’m committed, I’m part of this team. And now that’s all I can focus on, is getting better, trying to win games and ultimately winning a championship here.”
Polite and smiling Monday morning, Kings legend Chris Webber made a quick jab at the current state of the NBA while commending the current Sacramento squad and community at large. “Very honestly, it’s Golden State (Warriors) the next two years anyway,” Webber said. “So anyone that’s upset, trying to make the Kings win a championship this year, it’s probably not the smartest idea if you like long, sustained winning like the Sacramento area does.”
He had words of praise for the current roster, a young one, and leadership he knows well. “My advice to the Kings is to know your worth,” Webber said before his keynote speech, “to know that you have a leader in Vlade (Divac) that’s been there. Not only been there in sports, but been there in life.”
Chris Webber: “If you’re a little girl and you love basketball, and you’re only 5-foot-4, I’ll tell you the same things I tell my friends that are 5-foot-4: You’re either gonna be really fast and a great guard and maybe get your shot blocked some, or you could be a coach. You could be a film guy. There’s a lot of room in the business of basketball.”
September 24, 2018 | 7:27 pm EDT Update
Darren Wolfson: Interesting day that isn’t close to being over. Have a few min. to post videos. Here’s Thibs/Layden on Butler trade request. See @ Jon Krawczynski saying to not sleep on Nets, LAC, Philly, which I have heard. Heard Kings today too. Heat still pushing.