Jeremy Lin and the Golden State Warriors were declared 2018’s big winners. Lin, now of the Atlanta Hawks, is the most popular of active NBA players with 5.4 million followers on Sina Weibo behind only Bryant’s 6.6 million.
September 26, 2018 | 6:20 pm EDT Update
Mark Murphy: Terry Rozier accepts that he’s back in a back-up role to Kyrie Irving. Danny Ainge: ““There was a time when I thought I was better than Larry Bird and people had to talk me off the ledge.”
Scott Souza: #Celtics president Danny Ainge: When I first heard Ray Allen was being inducted into the Hall of Fame I knew I was definitely going to the ceremony. It was a priority on my calendar.
Kobe Bryant remains the most popular NBA player on Chinese social media despite playing his last game in April 2016, the second annual Red Card Report has revealed. The survey of Chinese social media was conducted by Shanghai-based sports agency Mailman for the year between September 1 and August 30 this year.
Behind Lin, Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry is the second most popular active player, with the top five fleshed out by Li-Ning sponsored Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. Lin, Curry and Wade all made China visits in the last year, as did Bryant for the 15th year running.
What do you think the NBA’s and other sports leagues’ policy on cannabis should be? Clifford Robinson: I think that it should be an impairment based policy. Treat it like alcohol. Just because a player has THC metabolites in their system does not mean that they are impaired, or that they are somehow not going to perform as well. These league’s cannabis policies are sometimes touted as being for the players’ own health, which is total propaganda. Cannabis is medicine. Leagues need to treat it as such.
Clifford Robinson: The NBA has no exceptions for medical cannabis use, and no exceptions for use that occurred in a legal state. Look at how many NBA teams are located in states that have legalized cannabis for medical and/or adult-use. Soon Canada will be legal nationwide, including in Toronto where the Raptors play. If the player is consuming responsibly, off the clock, in a place where it’s legal why should the NBA care?
September 26, 2018 | 6:14 pm EDT Update
Harrison Faigen: LeBron says he has “no idea” how much he’ll play in the preseason but that he and Luke will discuss it.