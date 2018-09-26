USA Today Sports

Jeremy Lin and the Golden State Warriors were declared …

More HoopsHype Rumors
September 26, 2018 | 6:20 pm EDT Update
What do you think the NBA’s and other sports leagues’ policy on cannabis should be? Clifford Robinson: I think that it should be an impairment based policy. Treat it like alcohol. Just because a player has THC metabolites in their system does not mean that they are impaired, or that they are somehow not going to perform as well. These league’s cannabis policies are sometimes touted as being for the players’ own health, which is total propaganda. Cannabis is medicine. Leagues need to treat it as such.
4 mins ago via Weed News

, Uncategorized

,

Storyline: Marijuana Use
Clifford Robinson: The NBA has no exceptions for medical cannabis use, and no exceptions for use that occurred in a legal state. Look at how many NBA teams are located in states that have legalized cannabis for medical and/or adult-use. Soon Canada will be legal nationwide, including in Toronto where the Raptors play. If the player is consuming responsibly, off the clock, in a place where it’s legal why should the NBA care?
4 mins ago via Weed News

, Uncategorized

,

September 26, 2018 | 6:14 pm EDT Update
Home