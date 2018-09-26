Started in 1996 as a collaboration of 23 mothers from a…
Started in 1996 as a collaboration of 23 mothers from around the NBA, today MPBP is open to mothers of players in the WNBA, the G League (the NBA’s version of the minor league), and professional leagues abroad. Early members included the mothers of Jason Kidd, Kevin Garnett, Vince Carter, and Shaquille O’Neal. Current members include the mothers of today’s stars such as Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade. MPBP is made up of about 100 mothers, each of whom pays annual dues of $300.
September 26, 2018 | 7:36 pm EDT Update
For the first time since Kobe Bryant retired in 2016, the Lakers have a superstar to throw the ball to during close games in LeBron James. “When you get to the end of a game, that is what max players make max money for, that is what they do,” Walton said after the Lakers’ second day of practice with James. “I can comfortably say that LeBron will be our first option at the end of ballgames if it’s close.”
“That’s my job to, I know how guys like the ball,” James said. “I watch a lot of film and know if guys like seams or no seams. They like low passes or high passes. They like the numbers or the forehead. It’s my job to get it to them. I think our coaching staff and Luke will put them in positions where they need to be on the floor. It’s my job to get it to them.”
Add Goran Dragic to the Miami Heat’s list of injured players. The Heat starting point guard was held out of the contact portion of Wednesday’s training camp practice at FAU after hurting his ankle on the first day of camp Tuesday.
Dragic didn’t seem too concerned about the setback and is hopeful he will be a full participant in practice soon. “It’s just a precaution,” Dragic said. “I tweaked it yesterday. It’s no swelling, it just hurts. I’m just trying to be smarter this time. I went through practice, but not 5-on-5.”
The Wizards were again without two of their most prominent offseason additions on Wednesday, the second day of their 2018-19 training camp, as Dwight Howard (back soreness) and Austin Rivers (neck spasms) were not a full-go.
Rivers at least appears to be trending in the right direction, as head coach Scott Brooks said he “felt much better” the day after leaving Tuesday’s practice with neck discomfort. Howard, on the other hand, doesn’t appear as close to returning as initially thought. “He’s progressing, but it’s going to be a couple more days before we see how he feels there,” Brooks said. That means Howard could end up sitting out most of, if not all of, the rest of training camp.
September 26, 2018 | 7:05 pm EDT Update
They’ve become somewhat mythical around the NBA. Even Quin Snyder couldn’t resist smiling when describing his fabled three-hour practices as “urban legend.”
“We believe in working,” Snyder said. “That’s why people that have played in our program have gotten better. That’s the correlation but a lot of the time that we spend in the gym is player development-oriented. My first year, obviously we won 25 games the year before so you have a younger team. We do what our team needs,” he added. “We had a team last year that didn’t need to practice much. We stopped having shootarounds and our practices this year in camp have been short.”