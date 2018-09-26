USA Today Sports

via The Atlantic
Started in 1996 as a collaboration of 23 mothers from around the NBA, today MPBP is open to mothers of players in the WNBA, the G League (the NBA’s version of the minor league), and professional leagues abroad. Early members included the mothers of Jason Kidd, Kevin Garnett, Vince Carter, and Shaquille O’Neal. Current members include the mothers of today’s stars such as Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade. MPBP is made up of about 100 mothers, each of whom pays annual dues of $300.

September 26, 2018
For the first time since Kobe Bryant retired in 2016, the Lakers have a superstar to throw the ball to during close games in LeBron James. “When you get to the end of a game, that is what max players make max money for, that is what they do,” Walton said after the Lakers’ second day of practice with James. “I can comfortably say that LeBron will be our first option at the end of ballgames if it’s close.”
via ESPN

Rivers at least appears to be trending in the right direction, as head coach Scott Brooks said he “felt much better” the day after leaving Tuesday’s practice with neck discomfort. Howard, on the other hand, doesn’t appear as close to returning as initially thought. “He’s progressing, but it’s going to be a couple more days before we see how he feels there,” Brooks said. That means Howard could end up sitting out most of, if not all of, the rest of training camp.
via NBC Sports

Storyline: Austin Rivers Injury
September 26, 2018
“We believe in working,” Snyder said. “That’s why people that have played in our program have gotten better. That’s the correlation but a lot of the time that we spend in the gym is player development-oriented. My first year, obviously we won 25 games the year before so you have a younger team. We do what our team needs,” he added. “We had a team last year that didn’t need to practice much. We stopped having shootarounds and our practices this year in camp have been short.”
via Deseret News

, , Uncategorized

