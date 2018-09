Rivers at least appears to be trending in the right direction, as head coach Scott Brooks said he “felt much better” the day after leaving Tuesday’s practice with neck discomfort. Howard, on the other hand, doesn’t appear as close to returning as initially thought. “He’s progressing, but it’s going to be a couple more days before we see how he feels there,” Brooks said. That means Howard could end up sitting out most of, if not all of, the rest of training camp.