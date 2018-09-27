Omari Spellman jokes with people when he is…
Omari Spellman jokes with people when he is asked how it all began. “I call it my eighth-grade crisis,” Spellman said. Spellman wouldn’t divulge the details on what his eighth-grade crisis consisted of, but he needed an outlet to express his thoughts. That’s where his love of poetry began. “I used poetry as a way to yell to let go of all that frustration and all of the things that were bottled up,” he said. “I could just get it out on paper. I might not even read it again. I just got it out on paper. That was how I coped with what I was going through.”
September 27, 2018 | 3:35 am EDT Update
Adam Kaufman: Kyrie Irving, on his future, to @Toucherandrich: “It’s easy to follow. I’m from New Jersey. But it’s rumors, rumors, rumors. … It’s easy to draw that connection – New York City – but why would I want to leave here?” #Celtics
Ainge is getting no additional pleasure from the fact Irving is talking more about his future in Boston beyond this season in recent interviews. This after being fairly coy about his plans after he does as expected and opts out of his deal next summer to sign a more lucrative and lengthy contract. “I don’t think that’s ever a change of tune,” Ainge said. “I’ve talked to Kyrie a lot. Maybe he’s changed his tune with you (media), but he has been very positive from the day he got here. I talk to Kyrie all the time, his representation. I think Kyrie is very happy here in Boston, always has been. That will hopefully make this a place he wants to stay much longer once the season ends.”
Alberto De Roa: Former Clipper Diamond Stone has signed a contract with Meralco Bolts to play the FIBA Asia Champions Cup with the Filipino team
A source close to James told ESPN that the star forward’s “joy” coming from being in his new surroundings could cause James to play a little more in the preseason than he normally does, but that James still will save himself, for the most part, for the real thing. While James’ potentially limited involvement in the preseason could tamp down some of the excitement that has been building for the Lakers’ fan base since the four-time MVP and three-time champion committed to the franchise in July, it is unlikely to affect L.A.’s bottom line.
A Lakers official told ESPN there has already been “unprecedented demand” for preseason tickets. While the six games — Sunday at the Valley View Casino Center; Oct. 2 against Denver at Staples Center; Oct. 4 against the Sacramento Kings at Staples; Oct. 6 against the Clippers at the Honda Center in Anaheim; Oct. 10 against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas; and Oct. 12 against Golden State at the SAP Center in San Jose — are all close to sellouts, the official told ESPN that more tickets are expected to be issued on a “limited availability.”
Nevertheless, when the Cavs’ plane arrived in Toronto the day before Game 6, the team went directly to the film room. Lue asked then-general manager David Griffin and chief assistant Trent Redden to leave the room for a players-and-coaches-only meeting. Kevin Love told The Athletic that Lue’s message to the team was: “Don’t fuck around. Let’s make this a business trip.”