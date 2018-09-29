As requested, he gave Tracy McGrady a low taper fade, a…
As requested, he gave Tracy McGrady a low taper fade, a popular style for men which looks “masculine yet clean”. “McGrady kept looking at himself in the mirror in fear I might ruin his hair. But after I finished he was full of praise. He asked me to trim his beard too,” Wu said. McGrady was so impressed, in fact, that he introduced his cousin Vince Carter, another NBA player, currently with the Atlanta Hawks, who visited the young stylist on a visit to Shanghai.
Keith Pompey: #Sixers forward @Wilson Chandler will not travel with the team to China as he’ll be rehabbing in Camden. Chandler, who sprained his left hamstring on Friday, will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks.
There was a new face at New Orleans Pelicans practice on Saturday morning (Sept. 29). Brandon McCoy, an undrafted rookie out of UNLV, joined the team Saturday morning, according to Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry.
“With a couple guys banged up and stuff, we just wanted to have another body here,” Gentry said after practice. “He did a good job today really for a guy that walked in here, ate breakfast and then came to the basketball court.” A source said the deal was non guaranteed so the move is essentially a training camp invitation for McCoy.
Jonathan Feigen: Great stuff from Melo today. Story later, but for example, on media saying how he’ll feel about various roles: “I don’t really care about somebody telling me how I think. A lot of people talking about me don’t … know how I am, never talked to me before, don’t know how I think.”
Mike Vorkunov: Fizdale on Mitchell Robinson: “He’s dealing w/ Enes Kanter every day, who’s a top-5 post-up player in our league. An absolute bruiser… You can see we still got to get him better with his post defense… but overall, the kid can block shots, he can run, and he can catch lobs.”
Chris Miller: Dwight Howard WILL NOT play in @Washington Wizards first preseason game Monday vs. @New York Knicks. He told me all he needs is about two practices to be ready to play in a game. #DCFamily
Chris Haynes: Philadelphia forward Wilson Chandler will be sidelined 2-3 weeks with a left hamstring injury.
After just a couple of practices together, LeBron James says Lonzo Ball looks like someone who did not miss most of the summer due to a knee injury. “I didn’t know he was gonna be full go so fast,” James said after the Los Angeles Lakers practice on Saturday. “He’s been going through live drills the last two and a half days. His bounce is there. His speed is there. So I don’t even know if he even had surgery,” James cracked.