After just a couple of practices together, LeBron James says Lonzo Ball looks like someone who did not miss most of the summer due to a knee injury. “I didn’t know he was gonna be full go so fast,” James said after the Los Angeles Lakers practice on Saturday. “He’s been going through live drills the last two and a half days. His bounce is there. His speed is there. So I don’t even know if he even had surgery,” James cracked.