Carmelo Anthony: “It’s funny to me to hear a quote from somebody saying he feels like this, he feels like that, he should do this, he should do that, he said this, he said that. I haven’t talked to anybody since the exit meeting last year. It’s funny to watch it, listen. I chose to be here. Also, the organization wanted me here. It’s a win-win for all parties. Whatever way you spin it, it’s a positive.”