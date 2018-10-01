USA Today Sports

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Okafor is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, which makes it highly unlikely that he’ll be able to play against the Atlanta Hawks Monday night. It’s a brutal blow for Okafor, who was working to earn a roster spot on a non-guaranteed deal after a few rough years in Philadelphia and Brooklyn. He showed some impressive flashes during camp and he was moving much better on the defensive end after reshaping his body over the summer. If he can’t play Monday, expect to see extended minutes from third-year forward Cheick Diallo and rookie center Brandon McCoy, who was just added to the camp roster on Saturday.

October 1, 2018 | 11:48 am EDT Update
Earlier this week, James did acknowledge the significance late owner Dr. Jerry Buss had on Johnson. James said continuing Buss’ legacy could be bigger to Johnson “than him winning a championship as a player.” But on Sunday, James simply underscored the transactional nature of the modern NBA. “It always feels different for me anytime you change uniforms,” he said. “It felt different when I changed from a Vincent-St. Mary jersey to a Cavs jersey, from a Cavs jersey to a Heat jersey back to a Cavs jersey and now being a Laker. It definitely feels different and it’ll take a little bit of time getting used to.”
Popovich also singled out an-other veteran for his leadership skills. “Patty Mills has been part of our spirit for a while now,” Popovich said. “He doesn’t just en-ergize the team. He really gives them a direction and a standard the way he plays every day. He and L.A. were doing a great job last year. I think that will continue, but I think it will be interesting to see who else steps up.”
October 1, 2018 | 7:57 am EDT Update
“I’ve always looked at leadership, mentorship, as something that requires a certain amount of diligence on both sides,” he said. “It requires an organic process rather than just assigning roles to people.” But, according to his teammates, Redick doesn’t have much of a choice in the matter. “Whether he likes to believe it or not, it’s just his personality; guys flock to him because the type of person he is and the type of player he is and his work ethic,” T.J. McConnell said. “For him to say that he wasn’t going to come in and be a mentor early on is just crazy.”
