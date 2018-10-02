USA Today Sports

Bobby Marks: The Hawks announce that they have requeste…

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 2, 2018 | 5:28 pm EDT Update
October 2, 2018 | 4:00 pm EDT Update
LeBron James will make his Staples Center debut as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets as he continues to check off a series of firsts with his new franchise. “It’s a new beginning, a new start, it’s a new excitement for myself,” James said after shootaround Tuesday. James scored nine points in 15 minutes in his first action with the Lakers on Sunday, a 124-107 loss to the Nuggets in San Diego.
2 hours ago via ESPN

Uncategorized

,

Home