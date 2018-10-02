Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks have waived Cole Aldrich.
October 2, 2018 | 5:28 pm EDT Update
Mike Vorkunov: Knicks are nearing an Exhibit 10 deal with guard John Jenkins, according to sources. Wouldn’t necessarily be for a spot on the roster but for their G League team when that season starts. He played in Westchester in 2016-17 & for Portland in SL. Knicks waived Tyrius Walker today.
Anthony Chiang: FWIW: Among the scouts expected to be at tonight’s Heat-Hornets preseason game is Minnesota Timberwolves scout Pete Mickeal. Neither team plays Minnesota until December.
Connor Letourneau: Kerr: “We’re all bummed to be moving on from Oracle. … You can’t replicate that atmosphere.”
Matt Velazquez: Giannis expects to play tomorrow in the Bucks’ preseason opener. When asked how many people it took to keep him off the court Sat. he said it took four. Trying to be careful with his ankle since there’s no need for risk now. If it were up to him he says he’d have scrimmaged Sat.
Shams Charania: Source on @TheAthleticNBA and @WatchStadium: MRI on New Orleans Pelicans center and former No. 3 overall pick Jahlil Okafor revealed a right ankle sprain and he will miss 1-to-2 weeks.
October 2, 2018 | 4:00 pm EDT Update
LeBron James will make his Staples Center debut as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets as he continues to check off a series of firsts with his new franchise. “It’s a new beginning, a new start, it’s a new excitement for myself,” James said after shootaround Tuesday. James scored nine points in 15 minutes in his first action with the Lakers on Sunday, a 124-107 loss to the Nuggets in San Diego.
Lakers coach Luke Walton said James’ playing time will continue to be limited in his team’s second exhibition game. “(Fans) will see a lot of him, he’ll be in the building,” Walton said. “But as far as on the court, he will get him out there again to start the game and take it from there.”