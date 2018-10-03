Guard/forward Daniel Hamilton presented with symptoms o…
Guard/forward Daniel Hamilton presented with symptoms of a shoulder injury in September. An MRI taken at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex on Sept. 11th revealed a tear in his right rotator cuff. He elected a non-surgical treatment plan and has continued a rehab plan on court. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and his status will be updated as appropriate.
October 3, 2018 | 5:14 pm EDT Update
Darren Wolfson: “My understanding is, from talking to numerous league officials – league sources, front-office folks, a coach, actually, a couple of coaching sources – that the Timberwolves have all the parameters of the deals that they can make. So it’s on the Wolves at some point here to say yes. Now, do they wait a little bit longer just to see if some team adds some player in, like Miami? Miami is not willing to move Josh Richardson. But in the end, do they offer Josh Richardson? I talked about that on a recent podcast, that some league people thought yeah, at the end, Pat Riley would make him available when you have the chance to acquire a star like Jimmy Butler. But so far, as of Oct. 2nd, no sense whatsoever that Miami is making Josh Richardson available. Same goes for Bam Adebayo.”
Darren Wolfson: “Now, league folks still say to keep an eye on Miami. That Miami wants him the most, that he wants to be in Miami—not that the Wolves care about that but, hey, if he wants to be in Miami and Miami wants him, that eventually you can find some sort of happy medium, find a way to complete a trade.”
Darren Wolfson: “Is Goran Dragic available [in exchange for Jimmy Butler]? Yeah, the Wolves could acquire Goran Dragic. Is Hassan Whiteside available? Yeah, the Wolves could acquire Hassan Whiteside. From Houston, you can get Eric Gordon. You can get PJ Tucker. The Rockets want Jimmy Butler. The Bucks are willing to offer Malcolm Brogdon, Eric Bledsoe—the Bucks still have interest in Jimmy Butler, but they’re not willing to move Khris Middleton. … The Clippers are also still very, very interested in Jimmy Butler.”
Guard/forward Justin Anderson continues to progress in his rehabilitation from surgery on June 29th to address recurring tibial stress syndrome in his left leg. He is currently symptom free and progressing as expected. He will be re-evaluated next week and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Forward Omari Spellman experienced left shin soreness during a workout the week of Sept. 17. An MRI taken at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex confirmed soft tissue inflammation. Following seven days of rest from impact loading, he returned to practice today.
