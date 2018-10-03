USA Today Sports

Center Dewayne Dedmon, diagnosed with an avulsion fract…

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 3, 2018 | 5:14 pm EDT Update
Darren Wolfson: “My understanding is, from talking to numerous league officials – league sources, front-office folks, a coach, actually, a couple of coaching sources – that the Timberwolves have all the parameters of the deals that they can make. So it’s on the Wolves at some point here to say yes. Now, do they wait a little bit longer just to see if some team adds some player in, like Miami? Miami is not willing to move Josh Richardson. But in the end, do they offer Josh Richardson? I talked about that on a recent podcast, that some league people thought yeah, at the end, Pat Riley would make him available when you have the chance to acquire a star like Jimmy Butler. But so far, as of Oct. 2nd, no sense whatsoever that Miami is making Josh Richardson available. Same goes for Bam Adebayo.”
13 mins ago via 1500 ESPN

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

Storyline: Bam Adebayo Trade?
Darren Wolfson: “Is Goran Dragic available [in exchange for Jimmy Butler]? Yeah, the Wolves could acquire Goran Dragic. Is Hassan Whiteside available? Yeah, the Wolves could acquire Hassan Whiteside. From Houston, you can get Eric Gordon. You can get PJ Tucker. The Rockets want Jimmy Butler. The Bucks are willing to offer Malcolm Brogdon, Eric Bledsoe—the Bucks still have interest in Jimmy Butler, but they’re not willing to move Khris Middleton. … The Clippers are also still very, very interested in Jimmy Butler.”
13 mins ago via 1500 ESPN

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Home