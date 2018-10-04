Mark Medina: I was surprised with what Warriors forward…
October 4, 2018 | 2:11 pm EDT Update
Josh Lewenberg: Kawhi Leonard on making his home debut for the Raptors tomorrow: “It’s going to be a great experience. It’s going to be my first time being on the home team here. Everybody says it’s a great energy and vibe. I’m just ready to live in the moment and see it for myself.”
Josh Lewenberg: Kawhi was asked about pressure from the fans to win: “I don’t feel pressure from the fans… I set my own expectations and try to reach my own goals.”
Brett Dawson: Per Billy Donovan, Paul George will play tomorrow at Minnesota. Abdel Nader still out. Russell Westbrook and Andre Roberson remain out.