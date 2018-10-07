He’s 25 years old, with five sometimes-tumultuous sea…
He’s 25 years old, with five sometimes-tumultuous seasons behind him in Atlanta. He’s rebooting with the Thunder, set to play behind — and probably alongside — Russell Westbrook on a team with playoff aspirations, a franchise with little tolerance for losing. “Everybody was young before and made mistakes; that’s the reason why we live,” Schröder said. “This is my opportunity to show everybody who I really am.”
Salman Ali: PJ Tucker says sitting out the first two preseason games was just a precaution. On whether or not he expects to start on opening night: “Oh, no question.”
While Houston continues to explore its options in the Jimmy Butler saga and has significant interest in landing the disgruntled Minnesota star, strong skepticism remains that the Timberwolves are seriously dedicated to finding a deal. So long as that remains the case, with so many executives convinced that president of basketball operations/coach Tom Thibodeau still wants Butler to stay despite the uncomfortable nature of it all, then these Rockets will have to prepare as if there is no more help on the way.
NBA teams are allowed up to two players under two-way contracts. Those players spend the bulk of the season in the G League and a maximum of 45 days with their NBA team. Those players are paid a corresponding daily salary based on the number of days they play in each league. Only players with four NBA seasons of experience or less can sign two-way deals, which can be for either one or two seasons. A player has to be active for one day to get credit for a year of service. While two-way contracts generally go to young players with potential upside, some older players with overseas experience took advantage of the opportunity. C.J. Williams, who previously played in Greece, Italy, France, and the former D League, earned a two-way contract at 27 with the Clippers. “It’s a dream come true, to be honest,” Williams said. “I always wanted to play in the NBA and get an opportunity. It’s not exactly an NBA contract, but at the same time I get an opportunity, and that’s all I can ask for, and I’ve just been enjoying every moment of it, but I know my work isn’t done. I can’t be satisfied with just a two-way contract, I have to work to progress to get more.”
Former Rockets two-way guard Markel Brown, 26, used the two-way contract as an opportunity to return to the NBA. The former second-round draft pick played two seasons for the Nets before spending one season in Russia with BC Khimki. After making substantially more overseas in Russia, Brown returned to the States with the hope of making the NBA again. “On the court, I feel like for overseas there is a lot of competition depending on what league you’re in, depending on what team you go and play for, it’s a lot of competition,” Brown said. “There are a lot of guys that used to be in the NBA that are overseas now, and I think it’s great. Going overseas, being able to make some money to be able to take care of your family, but I think staying in the States and playing in the G League is also good as well. You’ve got great coaches in the G League who are constantly preparing you for their affiliate team, so I think both are great on the court. Off the court, for me, being in Russia the language, food, traveling around trying to venture out and see new things versus being in the States it’s just like being home, so I think it opens up your eyes and makes you more thankful for what you have around you.”
In addition to inconvenient travel plans on a moment’s notice, some agents worried about the physical toll their clients endured and lack of sleep as former Brooklyn Nets two-way player Milton Doyle noted. “It gets crazy sometimes just because you never know when you’re going to get the call,” Doyle said. “Somebody might get hurt or be sick or anything. You might get a call at twelve, one, or two in the morning and they tell you that you’ve got to fly out at 6:00 in the morning. The flight, just to get to the airport — especially in New York — is crazy traffic and then a flight. It just takes a toll on your body with whatever traveling you’re doing.”
Looking ahead, some agents suggested changes to improve the two-way system. Multiple agents said they want the league to eliminate multi-year, two-way deals and limit the number of two-way contracts a team can use per season. “Teams like Milwaukee and Houston had at least four different guys on them (two-way contracts) throughout the year,” one agent said. “They are not being used for ‘development’ players. They’re being used as a way to circumvent the cap and a free (no cap hit) insurance policy against injury.”
Former NBA big man Glen Davis explained the reasons why he decided to leave KK Zadar only a few days after he landed in Croatia to join the ABA Liga team. Following, here’s what Davis wrote under a video he posted (and immediately deleted) on Instagram: “They’re trying [to] make me look like I’m the bad guy. Please understand I would love to play here. At the same time this is a business. When your coach calls your players b*****s and motherf*****s and treat them like s**t and not coach them, that’s a problem. There’s no respect. It’s hard to play for a man like that. So I’m sorry tornado fans. Zadar has to pay just a little bit more for me to be here. Because before I was playing for nothing, playing for experience. Wish you guys good luck.”
And while the club points the finger at the player saying he had irrational demands, Davis took it upon himself to explain his point of view with a video post. ‘Big Baby’ apologized to the Tornado fans (Zadar fans) and then heavily criticized the club’s management, especially head coach Ales Pipan: “Hey, to all the Tornado fans out there, I want to send an apology right now because it’s a misunderstanding here. The reason why we are in this situation is because Zadar has a lot of internal issues meaning that the organization is shit and at the end of the day, the coach does not like the fu**ing players. He’s screaming and he’s bitching and I’m not going to be in a program like this and not get paid when I know what type of player I am. So, I’m sorry for what’s going on, I’m sorry that this issue has come this way. I wanna play really, really bad and I wish I could play tonight but the internal people… they can’t make it happen. So, I’m so sorry guys, I wish more but you guys need to get a new coach because he’s treating players like shit. Nobody wants to play for him”