I was impressed with your growth last season; you made …
I was impressed with your growth last season; you made some big strides. With that said, you still have a lot of untapped potential. If you’re able to reach your ceiling, how good do you think you can become? Taurean Prince: I think I can be up there with the All-Stars and the best of the best in the league. There’s no doubt in my mind . I’ll keep developing over time and God will keep blessing me. But in order to get there, I have to do my part. That means focusing on my work every single day, grinding and doing whatever I can so that I reach my full potential and hit my ceiling. I think it’ll take a minute, but I’m just focused on working hard and showing my growth each year. But when that time comes? It’ll be game over.
October 7, 2018 | 11:23 am EDT Update
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Minnesota-Miami talks escalated close to a Jimmy Butler deal over weekend – only to see trade fall apart. Minnesota shared Butler’s medical info with Miami, owners were involved and sides prepared to finalize. Minnesota pushed for more, talks fractured.
Kenneth Faried is pretty good at Fortnite. In fact, back in June, when he was still with the Nuggets, he finished second at the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am Tournament. Not bad considering he wound up being paired with a last-minute fill-in. He took home a cool $250,000 in prize money which had to be used for a charitable purpose.
This week, Faried announced that he’s using the winnings to establish a foundation, Kenneth Faried HAT (for humble, appreciative, and thankful). “With the money I won for charity, I started a foundation called Kenneth Faried HAT. ‘HAT’ means humble, appreciative, and thankful,” he told Joe Lemire of SportsTechie. “I’ve been a person my whole life who believed that, through obstacles in life that you see, you may have good and bad, but you should always remain humble, appreciative, and thankful for everything—no matter what heights you reach in life or what you receive in this life.”
Kenneth Faried on Family (Video) Games: “I got into gaming because of my dad and, weirdly enough, my mom. My mom and my dad both were gamers. My mom has a TV in her room beside her bed where she has an Xbox she likes to play. My dad has his Xbox set up to his TV and uses it for the cable and knows how to do all that. He plays his Xbox with me—like we’ll play against each other in Madden or we’ll play with each other in Dynasty Warriors. I try to get him to play Fortnite, but he’s not real big into that. He likes sports games and RPG games. “I’ve got my parents all the way up to the Xbox One. We’re going to keep going. Whenever a new system drops, they’re going to get it with me. All those times they said, ‘Go on and go play your game and get out of my room’—it paid off with Fornite.”
October 7, 2018 | 10:40 am EDT Update
Kings waive Jamel Artis
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sacramento is waiving forward Jamel Artis, league source tells ESPN. He played 15 games for Orlando last season.
He said he also will not worry about the incentives in his contract, including the 65 free-throw percentage he would have to reach to earn an extra $500,000. Capela’s 56 percent shooting from the line last season was the best of his career and a considerable improvement from his 4-of-23 (17.4 percent) free-throw shooting as a rookie, but well short of 65 percent. “I’m not even worried,” Capela said. “I work on it every day. There’s no pressure to do that. That’s a good goal. I like it. Sixty-five percent, it’s a good percentage, which means I’m going to be respected.”
“I know my role is not going to change, same energy,” Capela, 24, said. “I’m going to be that guy running the floor and doing all that stuff on defense. I really felt I had a big responsibility already last year. I’m just excited to bring more. I don’t feel any pressure, or anything. “I’m just enjoying, especially to be on a winning team like that, good vibes every day. It’s something I enjoyed last year and I’m going to enjoy this year, too.”