October 7, 2018 | 2:11 pm EDT Update
NBA China CEO Derek Chang says that opportunity to experience the league and its players on an intimate level is one of the biggest benefits of the NBA China Games. “This is the one opportunity we have to bring the in-depth, full-on NBA experience to China and deliver that to our passionate fans,” Chang said Sunday in a phone interview from Shenzhen with NBC Sports Philadelphia. “They’re thirsting for this more than ever.”
“This is my first China Games that I’ve been part of,” Chang said. “I showed up at the hotel in Shanghai the other night where the teams (were) staying, and the crowds of people waiting to see the players coming out of the hotel was unbelievable. It’s like they’re all mega pop stars – which, in China, they are. You do actually have to come here to experience it. Even for me, I’ve been to some of the biggest sporting events in the world, and this was something special.”
“(Joel) was actually talking about it before, he thinks we should have an All-Star game over here,” Simmons told reporters after the Sixers’ 120-114 win over Dallas on Friday. “I think that would be amazing.” Does Chang think that could happen one day? “Hypothetically, it’s a great idea and we would love to have that here,” he said. “I don’t think I’m in a position to sit here and really fully understand what the logistical implications are to get something like that to happen.”
Storyline: All-Star Locations
October 7, 2018 | 2:00 pm EDT Update
