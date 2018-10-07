Erik Horne: Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce says John Collins is out. Rookie Omari Spellman to start. Abdel Nader is out for the Thunder.
October 7, 2018 | 2:11 pm EDT Update
Jeff Zillgitt: To borrow a phrase my mom used to yell at me, the Heat have had it up to here with the Timberwolves, I’m told. Doesn’t mean talks can’t be resurrected, but exasperated is polite way to describe Heat in this situation.
Scott Kushner: Pelicans announced 7,426 in attendance at today’s open practice in the Smoothie King Center. The largest crowd they’ve had for this event. Jrue Holiday: “I think I’ve seen it from when there was barely anybody in here….It’s a blessing and this is more than we can ask for.”
Ryan Wolstat: Raptors updates: OG Anunoby is back and will travel with team for Wednesday’s game in Montreal. Norm Powell got hurt on a screen on Friday but says he’ll be fine.
NBA China CEO Derek Chang says that opportunity to experience the league and its players on an intimate level is one of the biggest benefits of the NBA China Games. “This is the one opportunity we have to bring the in-depth, full-on NBA experience to China and deliver that to our passionate fans,” Chang said Sunday in a phone interview from Shenzhen with NBC Sports Philadelphia. “They’re thirsting for this more than ever.”
“This is my first China Games that I’ve been part of,” Chang said. “I showed up at the hotel in Shanghai the other night where the teams (were) staying, and the crowds of people waiting to see the players coming out of the hotel was unbelievable. It’s like they’re all mega pop stars – which, in China, they are. You do actually have to come here to experience it. Even for me, I’ve been to some of the biggest sporting events in the world, and this was something special.”
“(Joel) was actually talking about it before, he thinks we should have an All-Star game over here,” Simmons told reporters after the Sixers’ 120-114 win over Dallas on Friday. “I think that would be amazing.” Does Chang think that could happen one day? “Hypothetically, it’s a great idea and we would love to have that here,” he said. “I don’t think I’m in a position to sit here and really fully understand what the logistical implications are to get something like that to happen.”
October 7, 2018 | 2:00 pm EDT Update
Rod Beard: #Pistons Reggie Jackson and Blake Griffin are cleared to play vs. #Nets tomorrow. Casey wouldn’t commit that they would play.