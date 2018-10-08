The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed forward/ce…
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed forward/center Isaac Humphries, it was announced today. In 26 games (six starts) last season with the Sydney Kings of the NBL, the native of Australia averaged 6.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 16.5 minutes (.583 FG%, .653 FT%) en route to NBL Rookie of the Year honors.
October 8, 2018 | 1:52 pm EDT Update
Dejounte Murray suffers torn ACL
San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray has a torn right ACL, the team announced Monday. Murray was injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s preseason loss to the Houston Rockets.
Tom Orsborn: No recovery timetable announced by the team, but Pop said he assumes Dejounte will miss the season: “Devastating injury for him and for the team, but life goes on. Everybody will pick up and we will do the best job we can to carry on without him.” #Spurs
Tom Orsborn: Rudy Gay reacting to Dejounte’s injury: “I saw the strides he has taken this year and how much work he has put in this summer, and it just sucks to see somebody (go down) that was preparing for a great year.” #Spurs
Mike Vorkunov: Enes Kanter told me yesterday he doesn’t know if he can travel for Knicks’ game in London in Jan. He doesn’t have a passport. Although he played in Toronto last yr w/ a green card, he says entering EU is another issue. His story on living w/out a country theathletic.com/243637/2018/02…
Adrian Wojnarowski: Suns legend Steve Nash — a Sarver favorite — continues to have no interest in pursuing the demands of the day-to-day duties of running a front office, league sources tell ESPN. He works as consultant with the Warriors now.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Owner Robert Sarver has become even more involved in day-to-day of franchise. He already had a strong voice in many moves, including past coaching hires. James Jones has become a favorite of Sarver, too. He’ll be a GM candidate there.
Adrian Wojnarowski: The challenge for the Suns remains unchanged: Robert Sarver is perhaps the NBA’s most involved owner in basketball decision-making and the plan can change day-to-day. McDonough survived five years with him. Recruiting a new GM is never an easy sell there.