AUSTRALIAN centre, Isaac Humphries, has signed with the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced on Tuesday (AEDT). Terms of the deal weren’t released, but sources told foxsports.com.au that the contract is non-guaranteed. Given the Hawks’ current roster situation, and the nature of the deal, the expectation is that Humphries ends up playing for the Hawks’ NBA G-League affiliate, the Erie Bay Hawks.

