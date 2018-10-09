AUSTRALIAN centre, Isaac Humphries, has signed with the…
AUSTRALIAN centre, Isaac Humphries, has signed with the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced on Tuesday (AEDT). Terms of the deal weren’t released, but sources told foxsports.com.au that the contract is non-guaranteed. Given the Hawks’ current roster situation, and the nature of the deal, the expectation is that Humphries ends up playing for the Hawks’ NBA G-League affiliate, the Erie Bay Hawks.
October 9, 2018 | 3:27 am EDT Update
Clips not willing to part with Tobias Harris
But the Clippers have yet to offer Tobias Harris in any package, sources said. It is believed that the Wolves are looking at Harris to headline any potential Clippers deal, just like they are looking at Richardson to be the main cog in a deal with Miami.
The Heat, Clippers, 76ers and Nets are among other teams to have expressed privately their misgivings about the Wolves’ intentions, league sources have said. But they also could have expected Minnesota to fold much more quickly on a deal given the circumstances.
It may seem obvious, but this is the first place to start. Butler has never wavered on his stance that he wants to be traded from the Timberwolves, league sources told The Athletic, even after several attempts by Thibodeau to convince him to rejoin the team and play this season out.
Butler was in Los Angeles hanging out last week when the Wolves were in town to face the Clippers. He dined with several teammates and has been texting players like Taj Gibson and Josh Okogie with messages of encouragement while he has been away. But he remains determined to force a move and is hopeful a deal is struck before the season begins so he can get back on the court and get going, sources said.
He has been working out on his own while the team has excused him from practices and preseason games, but the conditioning that comes from playing in games is on a different level.
Though the Spurs waived forward Jaron Blossomgame on Monday morning, league sources tell The Athletic that the front office appears to be standing pat. There are currently no signs the Spurs will acquire an additional guard via trade or free agency.