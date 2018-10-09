The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has requested waivers…
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has requested waivers on Isaac Humphries, it was announced today. Humphries signed with the Hawks on Oct. 8.
October 9, 2018 | 3:46 pm EDT Update
The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club has signed guard C.J. Anderson, it was announced today. Last season, as a senior at University of Massachusetts, Anderson played in 32 games (28 starts), averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 35.2 minutes (.414 FG%, .400 3FG%, .813 FT%), ranking fourth in the Atlantic-10 Conference in assists.
Logan Murdock: Draymond Green will NOT play against the Lakers tomorrow. When asked if he’ll make the trip with the team, Steve Kerr said, “It’s Vegas. Yes.”
On Monday night, over 891,000 viewers tuned in for the first-ever Riot Games-sanctioned friendly match between two professional international teams: Clutch Gaming and Bilibili Gaming. To celebrate Clutch Gaming’s recently announced partnership with Chinese video sharing site Bilibili, the two squads faced off in one serious match, followed by a trio of unorthodox exhibitions. In the lone serious match of the night, Clutch Gaming, the Houston Rockets-owned 2018 North American League Championship Series newcomers, took home the win, destroying Bilibili Gaming’s nexus after thirty minutes of focused play. Though Clutch fielded a mixed squad featuring representatives of the organization’s LCS and Academy teams, the victory showed the depth of talent on the organization’s roster. The match featured strong performances by jungler Galen “Moon” Holgate and support Philippe “Vulcan” Laflamme.
October 9, 2018 | 3:21 pm EDT Update
Multiple reports have the Rockets eliminated from contention, despite offering a package rumored to be as big as Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker, and several draft picks. The reasoning for Houston being ruled out isn’t because of the deal, but because, reportedly, Minnesota doesn’t want the Rockets to become the kind of juggernaut the Western Conference already has in Golden State. “We already are at [that level],” Feritta says in a phone call. “We’re an improved team over last year based on who we’ve acquired this offseason. And last year, obviously, we’re a game away from the Finals. “We would love to see Jimmy come home to Houston. It’s not a financial decision, it’s an assets decision on our part. We’ve got a great basketball team. We think we’re as good as anybody in the league. We’re not going to give up unreasonable assets, to break up this team, to get Jimmy Butler. But we would love to have him.”
Alykhan Bijani: The Houston #Rockets and undrafted LSU guard Brandon Sampson have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal, league sources told The Athletic.
The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have signed forward Josh Huestis. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.