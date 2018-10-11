He describes, for instance, a rousing pep talk Gertz re…
He describes, for instance, a rousing pep talk Gertz recently gave to 1,500 new employees hired to work at the soon-to-reopen arena. “She explained to them the importance of the fan experience,” Ressler adds. “She made that point beautifully to 1,500 people. She’s great at that. And I am not.” It was Ressler who in May insisted that Gertz represent the team at the nationally televised NBA Draft Lottery, in what essentially was her coming-out party as the face of the Hawks, a move that caught many fans off guard. “Needle off the record — Jami Gertz owns the Hawks???,” tweeted one viewer. The notion of Gertz being the team’s ambassador was not popular with NBA officials, who typically want the role to be filled by a team legend like Dominique Wilkins. “But I said fuck it,” Ressler says. “I’d rather go with Jami.”
October 11, 2018 | 7:37 pm EDT Update
Adam Himmelsbach: Stevens on Guerschon and ’19-’20 team option decision: “His ability [to be] a guy you can throw in with any different lineup has proved to be very important. As we move forward—obviously we have a deep team, and that’s a big challenge—but as we move forward we really value him.”
Tom Westerholm: Wyc Grousbeck was asked at the Shamrock Foundation gala what he wants this year. He laughed, pointed at his ring: “I want to see someday one of these again. But I want to have a sustained run where we’re the real deal. In the mix. Contending. And I’d like to start right now.”
Shawn Marion didn’t overthink things, when the chance to become a part-owner of the New Zealand Breakers arose. Three years after the end of a decorated 16-year NBA tenure, Marion was eager to pursue sports ownership as part of the next stage of his life and the Auckland-based ANBL side proved to be just the ticket. “A friend of a friend propositioned me with the opportunity and I said ‘why not?'” Marion told Newshub.
The 40-year-old got his first of glimpse of his new franchise from courtside at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Arizona, where they took on his former Phoenix Suns, the NBA team which drafted him ninth overall out of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas in 1999. Marion was encouraged by what he saw, as the Breakers battled back from a 19-point deficit to push the Suns down the stretch and his wasn’t the only head the New Zealanders turned.
Shawn Marion: “I’ve got so much history and love for Phoenix, but of course, I’ve got to root for my team to win. It was pretty special to go and watch the team play, and you can be a part owner and say ‘hey, that’s my team out there playing’. It means a lot, it’s kind of cool.”
Arizona head coach Sean Miller urged the NBA and NBA Players Association to end the one-and-done rule, saying it would “align with the four buckets” of recommendations that the NCAA made: minimizing harmful outside influences, providing flexibility for going pro and getting a degree, providing more independent investigations and strengthening the enforcement system with harsher penalties.
October 11, 2018 | 7:22 pm EDT Update
Jay King: Wyc Grousbeck gushes about Kyrie Irving as a player and human, then adds, “I’m really honored that he will plan to consider us next summer.” Grousbeck is pumped about the Celtics and Kyrie, but sounds like he knows there’s nothing concrete about a commitment at this point.
Adam Himmelsbach: Stevens on Rozier: “I think it’s very clear how all of us players, coaches and front office, people in Boston, everybody you run into, how they feel about Terry. And it’d be great if we could have him here for a long, long, time.”