He describes, for instance, a rousing pep talk Gertz recently gave to 1,500 new employees hired to work at the soon-to-reopen arena. “She explained to them the importance of the fan experience,” Ressler adds. “She made that point beautifully to 1,500 people. She’s great at that. And I am not.” It was Ressler who in May insisted that Gertz represent the team at the nationally televised NBA Draft Lottery, in what essentially was her coming-out party as the face of the Hawks, a move that caught many fans off guard. “Needle off the record — Jami Gertz owns the Hawks???,” tweeted one viewer. The notion of Gertz being the team’s ambassador was not popular with NBA officials, who typically want the role to be filled by a team legend like Dominique Wilkins. “But I said fuck it,” Ressler says. “I’d rather go with Jami.”

Shawn Marion didn’t overthink things, when the chance to become a part-owner of the New Zealand Breakers arose. Three years after the end of a decorated 16-year NBA tenure, Marion was eager to pursue sports ownership as part of the next stage of his life and the Auckland-based ANBL side proved to be just the ticket. “A friend of a friend propositioned me with the opportunity and I said ‘why not?'” Marion told Newshub.
The 40-year-old got his first of glimpse of his new franchise from courtside at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Arizona, where they took on his former Phoenix Suns, the NBA team which drafted him ninth overall out of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas in 1999. Marion was encouraged by what he saw, as the Breakers battled back from a 19-point deficit to push the Suns down the stretch and his wasn’t the only head the New Zealanders turned.
