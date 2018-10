He describes, for instance, a rousing pep talk Gertz recently gave to 1,500 new employees hired to work at the soon-to-reopen arena. “She explained to them the importance of the fan experience,” Ressler adds. “She made that point beautifully to 1,500 people. She’s great at that. And I am not.” It was Ressler who in May insisted that Gertz represent the team at the nationally televised NBA Draft Lottery, in what essentially was her coming-out party as the face of the Hawks, a move that caught many fans off guard. “Needle off the record — Jami Gertz owns the Hawks???,” tweeted one viewer. The notion of Gertz being the team’s ambassador was not popular with NBA officials, who typically want the role to be filled by a team legend like Dominique Wilkins. “But I said fuck it,” Ressler says. “I’d rather go with Jami.”