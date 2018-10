Shawn Marion didn’t overthink things, when the chance to become a part-owner of the New Zealand Breakers arose. Three years after the end of a decorated 16-year NBA tenure, Marion was eager to pursue sports ownership as part of the next stage of his life and the Auckland-based ANBL side proved to be just the ticket . “A friend of a friend propositioned me with the opportunity and I said ‘why not?'” Marion told Newshub.