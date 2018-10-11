USA Today Sports

Today, the 52-year-old actress is starring in a new role: Jami Gartz is the public face of the Hawks, the team her 59-year-old billionaire husband, Tony Ressler, purchased in 2015 for $720 million. The notoriously press-shy financier is nowhere to be found at the moment — he made a brief appearance in the morning then slipped out before camera crews started arriving — but his wife, it turns out, is indisputably good at working a room, even one the size of a sports arena.

October 11, 2018 | 7:37 pm EDT Update
Shawn Marion didn’t overthink things, when the chance to become a part-owner of the New Zealand Breakers arose. Three years after the end of a decorated 16-year NBA tenure, Marion was eager to pursue sports ownership as part of the next stage of his life and the Auckland-based ANBL side proved to be just the ticket. “A friend of a friend propositioned me with the opportunity and I said ‘why not?'” Marion told Newshub.
The 40-year-old got his first of glimpse of his new franchise from courtside at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Arizona, where they took on his former Phoenix Suns, the NBA team which drafted him ninth overall out of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas in 1999. Marion was encouraged by what he saw, as the Breakers battled back from a 19-point deficit to push the Suns down the stretch and his wasn’t the only head the New Zealanders turned.
October 11, 2018 | 7:22 pm EDT Update
