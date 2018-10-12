David Aldridge: Hawks announce MRI on @John Collins rev…
October 12, 2018 | 2:08 pm EDT Update
Ryan Wolstat: Deng Adel is intriguing and made a big push, but Raptors went with Chris Boucher in the end. Wanted a young big man and Boucher beat out Eric Moreland.
Marc J. Spears: Another Spurs guard sidelined. Spurs guard Derrick White has a left plantar fascia tear.
October 12, 2018 | 1:48 pm EDT Update
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Scott Machado, it was announced today. Machado played in 46 games (22 starts) for the South Bay Lakers last season, averaging 15.9 points (.450 FG%, .405 3P%), 8.7 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.4 minutes per game. The Lakers roster stands at 18, including two two-way players.