Chris Vivlamore: Hawks have picked up options on Taurean Prince, DeAndre Bembry and John Collins. Should be official soon.
October 15, 2018 | 3:23 pm EDT Update
Wesley Johnson traded to Pelicans
Shams Charania: The Clippers have traded Wes Johnson to the Pelicans for Alexis Ajinca, per league sources. @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium
Adrian Wojnarowski: New Orleans is acquiring Clippers forward Wesley Johnson in a trade for center Alexis Ajinca, league sources tell ESPN. Clippers will waive Ajinca and guard Juwan Evans to get to 15 for opening night.
Mike Vorkunov: Today’s the deadline for Knicks to sign Kristaps Porzingis to a rookie extension. The indications are that it won’t happen. The Knicks will have an extra $10 mil in cap space next summer by waiting to re-sign him then. With no deal does Fizdale sense KP is on board w/ NYK future? pic.twitter.com/fzUP1I7dFK
Rod Beard: A league source confirms that the #Pistons have converted undrafted rookie wing Zach Lofton to a two-way deal and have released Reggie Hearn.
October 15, 2018 | 3:03 pm EDT Update
Tim Cato: Jamal Crawford was also considering the San Antonio Spurs before signing with the Suns, per source.
Scott Souza: #Celtics Gordon Hayward on minutes restriction: As a player you hate it. Ask anyone & they’ll want to be out there whole game. But understand why & want to ramp up to be playing best basketball at end of season.
“I think the mind-set is to build towards May and June,” Redick said. “Sort of have that macro approach to things and really look at big-picture stuff. Understanding we need to improve.” The Sixers are on board as a unit. The returning players don’t want to feel the sting of another letdown. The new additions are hungry to help the Sixers improve. “We have guys who can step up,” Simmons said. “Everybody’s going to play their roles. We have guys who can score, guys who can defend. I think when you put it all together, when everyone’s playing the right way, playing together, the sky’s the limit, and we know that. We have a great team, great coaches, and guys want to play together.”