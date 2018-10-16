USA Today Sports

Bobby Marks: Here are the list of key names that are ro…

1 hour ago via BobbyMarks42

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
October 15, 2018 | 8:17 pm EDT Update
Q: What should be the expectations for this team this year? Trevor Ariza: You know what, I really don’t know at this point. I just know that what has to change is the direction. They’ve always been able to get really good talent in the draft. They’ve been in the lottery a lot of the times. So they’ve gotten good talent. It’s just that now it’s time for that talent to turn into really good NBA players. Again, the direction needs to change and that’s what we’re trying to do.
1 hour ago via Arizona Republic

Uncategorized

,

1 hour ago via gordonhayward

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Gordon Hayward Sneaker Deal
Home