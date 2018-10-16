Bobby Marks: Here are the list of key names that are ro…
October 15, 2018 | 8:17 pm EDT Update
Q: What should be the expectations for this team this year? Trevor Ariza: You know what, I really don’t know at this point. I just know that what has to change is the direction. They’ve always been able to get really good talent in the draft. They’ve been in the lottery a lot of the times. So they’ve gotten good talent. It’s just that now it’s time for that talent to turn into really good NBA players. Again, the direction needs to change and that’s what we’re trying to do.
Q: What do you like about Igor Kokoskov as a coach? Trevor Ariza: I love how attention to detail he is. How open he is. He’s very open. He likes to communicate and for a team this young, I think that he’s great because he’s going to hold you accountable and he’s going to teach you step-by-step for how things need to be done.
Q: When you were in Houston, it was bombs away from 3. Are we going to see that here in the same mode or not for you? Trevor Ariza: If I’m open, I’m going to shoot it (smiling). Bottom line: If I’m open, I’m going to shoot the ball.
