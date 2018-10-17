To start the 2018-19 NBA season, all 30 NBA teams have …
To start the 2018-19 NBA season, all 30 NBA teams have at least three players with NBA G League experience. The Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors lead the league with 10 NBA G League alums. Along with those three squads, Eleven NBA teams have more than eight alums on their Opening Night roster.
October 16, 2018 | 8:33 pm EDT Update
The Phoenix Suns approached the Sixers in recent weeks about acquiring McConnell in a trade, according to multiple league sources. The Suns offered a second-round pick, and the Sixers declined the offer.
In desperate need of a point guard, Phoenix reportedly also expressed interest in Patrick Beverly of the Los Angeles Clippers, Cory Joseph of the Indiana Pacers and Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets. The problem is the Suns were only shopping second-round picks for the point guards.
Chris Haynes: Warriors restricted free agent Patrick McCaw will not attend tonight’s season-opener to receive his championship ring, a league source tells Yahoo Sports.
Gina Mizell: #Suns coach Igor Kokoskov on Luka Doncic, whom Kokoskov coaches with Slovenia: “He’s going to be part of the scouting report. Beyond that, there’s no losing too much sleep over Luka Doncic. Good player. Good kid. Big part of my growth as a coach & wish him nothing but the best.”
To start the 2018-19 NBA season, an all-time high 198 players on NBA Opening Night rosters have NBA G League experience — include those under two-way contract, which was introduced last season — representing a record 40 percent of the league. That number is an increase from last season’s record total of 194 players (39%).
October 16, 2018 | 8:08 pm EDT Update
Keith Pompey: Multiple sources confirm that the #Sixers turned down the #PhoenixSuns trade offer for @TJ McConnell. The #Suns offered a second-round pick and second were like “Nah, buddy.”
In the wake of his death, Paul Allen’s ownership of the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and NFL’s Seattle Seahawks has come into focus because of questions about how the franchises will move forward in his absence. No one is providing many details yet about the succession plans for Allen’s franchise holdings in the wake of his death Monday from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. His primary franchises were the Blazers and Seahawks, although he also owned a small stake in Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders.