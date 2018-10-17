Kristian Winfield: Lloyd Pierce says Vince Carter, 41, …
October 17, 2018 | 6:41 pm EDT Update
Knicks president Steve Mills was asked on The Michael Kay Show if Kristaps Porzingis is unhappy with the Knicks’ decision not to sign him to a rookie extension. He said that wasn’t the case. “We’ve been very straightforward in our communication with KP’s brother (Janis Porzingis), who is his agent.”
Steve Mills: “One thing about my relationship with KP is that when he is unhappy about something or disappointed about something he’s been very forthright in coming to me and saying, ‘Steve you know what? I’m not happy about this. And throughout this whole process he’s been very excited about David Fizdale as the coach, he’s been very excited about the players, the young players that we have. “
Steve Mills: “We believe it was the smart move. But primarily because over the summer, Scott and I sat down with KP’s brother (Janis Porzingis, Kristaps’ agent) and talked about the different options that we have in front of us as it related to his extension. We were clear that the best option to make the Knicks a better team long term and have a better group of guys that KP can grow with long term was to not do the extension at this point.”
Tim MacMahon: Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni on Carmelo Anthony coming off the bench for the first time in his career: “I know it’s not the ideal situation for him, because he’s a Hall of Famer and all that. I know it’s a big adjustment, but you know what? He’s true to his word. He said he’d do anything for the team. We think that’s best today. It might not be best later – we don’t know – but having him is something that we didn’t have last year. Obviously, it’s really good.”
Brian Mahoney: Trae Young says his first shot in high school, college and summer league were airballs. Hopes he doesn’t do the same with first NBA shot tonight.
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets F/G Michael Carter-Williams will play with a minutes limit of 15 to 20 minutes, D’Antoni said.
Anthony Puccio: Richard Jefferson makes his debut for @NetsOnYES (!) Opens up by saying how grateful he is to be with the team he started his career
October 17, 2018 | 6:13 pm EDT Update
ESPN 99.1: .@Jon Krawczynski on Jimmy Butler: “Miami has certainly been the most aggressive in getting him. Think HOU will be in for a while. BRO/PHI maybe come back into it. Hard to handicap it, but odds in favor of him landing in Miami”