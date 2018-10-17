Brian Mahoney: Trae Young says his first shot in high s…
Brian Mahoney: Trae Young says his first shot in high school, college and summer league were airballs. Hopes he doesn’t do the same with first NBA shot tonight.
October 17, 2018 | 7:38 pm EDT Update
Tim MacMahon: Mike D’Antoni compared Carmelo Anthony’s transition to Rockets reserve to Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo moving to the bench with the Lakers. “I know it’s tough … But [McAdoo] won two championships, so it kind of softens it up a little bit.”
“I was talking to Deandre. I’m more excited for him. It’s a start of his legacy. His new career. My job is to make it special for him and not make it like my first three years. So turn it around. Let him be known as a winner. Let our whole organization turn around to a winning franchise.” – Devin Booker.
Deandre Ayton was unsure how to even respond to the team’s franchise player talking to him about that at his locker Tuesday. “He came out of nowhere, too,” the one-and-done 7-footer out of Arizona said before Wednesday night’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks at Talking Stick Resort Arena. “I was coming into practice and we were both changing. He was happy for me and was like this is when your legacy starts. I’m like, I don’t even know how to react. I was like, ‘Thank you bro.’ Like legacy? That’s big.”
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich used the 50th anniversary of the black power salutes by Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympic Games to call for politicians and Americans in general to have a more civil, constructive conversation about race relations. “We have politicians who are divisive…(with) their disingenuous, cynical approach that is dis-gusting,” Popovich said. “We see if all the time. So one hopes that we can find leaders and people who are civil enough and love America enough to go beyond themselves and their power and their positions to try to have conversations and to figure out how to make all of us live at the same level. Because if we don’t, then we are all hurt by it.”
Gregg Popovich: “We see it in our politics every day. We see it in so many different venues across the country, such divisions. And it just seems that there is a large group of people who as Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar) said today, probably good people who are just pretty ignorant of facts and unable to walk in somebody else’s shoes and an inability to become as I’ve said before uncomfortable and take for granted the advantages that one has and actually believes deserved.”
October 17, 2018 | 6:41 pm EDT Update
Knicks president Steve Mills was asked on The Michael Kay Show if Kristaps Porzingis is unhappy with the Knicks’ decision not to sign him to a rookie extension. He said that wasn’t the case. “We’ve been very straightforward in our communication with KP’s brother (Janis Porzingis), who is his agent.”