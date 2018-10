Spurs coach Gregg Popovich used the 50th anniversary of the black power salutes by Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympic Games to call for politicians and Americans in general to have a more civil, constructive conversation about race relations. “We have politicians who are divisive…(with) their disingenuous, cynical approach that is dis-gusting,” Popovich said. “We see if all the time. So one hopes that we can find leaders and people who are civil enough and love America enough to go beyond themselves and their power and their positions to try to have conversations and to figure out how to make all of us live at the same level. Because if we don’t, then we are all hurt by it.”