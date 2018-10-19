“I want to be a superstar. I want to be a Hall of Fam…
“I want to be a superstar. I want to be a Hall of Famer one day. I want to be different. To be able to know that I have all of the resources I need at Oklahoma made it so much better for me because all I’ve ever wanted to do is play basketball. I always wanted to be in the gym. I felt like that was more my home than anywhere else.”
October 19, 2018 | 8:23 am EDT Update
Tyler Hansbrough has reached an agreement with Chinese team Zhejiang Golden Bulls, a source told Sportando. The former NBA forward spent last season in China with Guangzhou averaging 20.8 points and 9.9 rebounds.
As they say, fake it ’til you make it. “Control what you can control,” James said to questions about how long his patience can last. And as James extolled the virtues of experience being life’s greatest teacher, he reflected that his new teammates simply don’t have enough experience to know any better. “You have to put in the time and the commitment and trust the process,” James said. “The best teacher in life is experience. A lot of these guys don’t have experience. We have to understand that. Rajon (Rondo) understands that.”
Joe Freeman: It’s hard to relay what a circus it’s been at the Moda Center tonight as LeBron James made his Lakers debut. But here goes. This is a scrum of media huddled around his postgame interview. He’s in the middle, hidden, behind a table. The Blazers had over 120 media members today.
The adjustments are going to take time, probably more than anticipated. During Wednesday’s season-opening win over the LeBron-less Cavaliers, Leonard asked teammate Danny Green about Cleveland forward Cedi Osman. “Osman, you don’t see him, you don’t know how well he plays until you see him,” Green said. “And this guy is pretty damn good and I kind of forgot Kawhi didn’t play last year so he’s asking me about him and I said, ‘You’d know him if you see him’ and he was like, ‘No I wouldn’t because I didn’t play last year.’ ”
Trae said he pushed himself to the extreme because he wanted to be different. He didn’t want to be just another athlete to come out of Oklahoma, go to college and have moderate success. Growing up, it was a constant flow of basketball in Trae’s life. In some ways, Rayford feels like it was almost too much because that’s all Trae wanted to do. “I had friends, but I never slept over at a friend’s house, really, because all I wanted to do was just play basketball,” Trae said.
The first time he saw Trae in person, Merritt had the same thought that many others had — a future career in basketball seemed light years away. “Oh, no. No. No. No,” Merritt said with a laugh when he was asked if he envisioned Trae’s current success. “When I first got the job, we were in the gym working out one day. He was really skilled. He could handle a basketball, shoot the ball and pass the ball well, but there’s no way you could think that he was going to be what he is today. He was too small. When we first started lifting, he’s benching 90 to 95 pounds.”
He was never intimidated with one-on-one battles with larger players because he felt like no one had the skills he possessed, which he started crafting as an elementary schooler at the YMCA. “I knew that no one had my skillset,” Trae said. “That’s one thing that I know I have above other people, ‘I’m going to be smarter than you.’ I know how to control the game. One thing my dad always told me is, it doesn’t matter how big a tree is, it can still fall down. Even though people may be bigger or stronger than me, I’ve never let that affect me. I’m still going to be able to contribute.”