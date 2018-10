He was never intimidated with one-on-one battles with larger players because he felt like no one had the skills he possessed, which he started crafting as an elementary schooler at the YMCA. “I knew that no one had my skillset,” Trae said. “That’s one thing that I know I have above other people, ‘I’m going to be smarter than you.’ I know how to control the game. One thing my dad always told me is, it doesn’t matter how big a tree is, it can still fall down. Even though people may be bigger or stronger than me, I’ve never let that affect me. I’m still going to be able to contribute.”