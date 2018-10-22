Ben Golliver: Hawks' Trae Young w/ 35 points & 11 a…
Ben Golliver: Hawks’ Trae Young w/ 35 points & 11 assists in win over Cavaliers. Since 2000, only two other rookies have posted 35P & 10: Stephen Curry & LeBron James.
During the Utah Jazz’s season opener in Sacramento, Alec Burks decided to make a statement without ever saying a word. During the Jazz’s 123-117 win against the Kings, Burks debuted in his hot pink Adidas Dame 4 sneakers in honor of his fiancée, Elyse Hart-Shelton’s cousin, Melissa Hemmann, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
He broke them out again for the home opener against Golden State on Friday, too. “She’s battling with it and she’s going to get through it,” Burks told the Deseret News. “It’s Breast Cancer Month anyway, so I figured I might as well rock the pink shoes.”
October 21, 2018 | 8:09 pm EDT Update
Mirjam Swanson: Mike D’Antoni on CP3 suspension/Saturday’s events: “What is he he supposed to do, just stand there and get spit on and take a punch in the face? And then say, ‘Well that’s OK,’ that doesn’t make any sense to me.”
Mirjam Swanson: D’Antoni on whether that hi-res video changed his mind about anything: “No, it didn’t, because I believed Chris. I came in and I knew that he wouldn’t tell me something that would get me in trouble if I said something. He was straight-up honest and you know, he was apologetic.”
Mirjam Swanson: Had D’Antoni ever seen Chris Paul react like that? “Well, I’ve never really seen him get spit on before, so that changes the equation.”
Ian Begley: Mario Hezonja uses an emoji to respond to ex-Knicks exec/scout Clarence Gaines Jr.’s analysis of NYK-BOS, in which Gaines Jr. calls Hezonja a ‘huge liability’ on defense. Gaines Jr. was close with ex-Knicks president Phil Jackson.