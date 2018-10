But, offensively, Young has shown that he can take over games, and this is without John Collins and Dewayne Dedmon on the floor. Collins’ ankle is expected to be re-evaluated Monday while Dedmon started full contact practice last week. The floor spacing will be much better for Young and the Hawks once those two are inserted in the starting lineup. “He just had command, and I keep saying the word command,” Pierce said. “He had a lot of great command of the offense and what we were doing out there. It was just hard to guard. We got up 47 3s. When you got a guy that’s shooting it well, facilitating it well — it opens up the floor for everyone. We were able to get the shots and looks that we wanted.”