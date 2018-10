Chris Bosh: I just try and move on from that and let it be a moment in time and leave it alone. I don’t look for that to fulfill me and I’m moving on to different things. Now that’s … if I do play again, I’m not going to say hey, ‘I’m this player that I was.’ I’m going to be a totally different player in a totally different situation and bring all those experiences with me. But looking to fill voids, it’s one of those bottomless pits, man. It’s not a ghost I’m interested in chasing.