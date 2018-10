If Davis decides not to sign the extension, the New Orleans Pelicans could look to trade him. “My sense has always been with Anthony that he is always: some players are looking for reasons to stay and some players are looking for reasons to leave,” said Adrian Wojnarowski on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Show. “I’ve always thought that Anthony is a guy looking for reasons to stay in New Orleans. And I think that will continue to be the case until he feels he’s out of them . “I do think down the line that the Boston and L.A., if he became available, that will be interesting, especially if the Lakers get shut out this summer.”