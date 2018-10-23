Respectful but good at basketball are two of Lin’s va…
Respectful but good at basketball are two of Lin’s values and he has another message on respect. “Fans think, ‘Man, I could take him’ or ‘I could beat him in one on one’, or whatever. And it’s like, ‘do you understand how great … there’s six and a half billion people and there’s only 450 that make it to the NBA’. Like, respect greatness.”
If Davis decides not to sign the extension, the New Orleans Pelicans could look to trade him. “My sense has always been with Anthony that he is always: some players are looking for reasons to stay and some players are looking for reasons to leave,” said Adrian Wojnarowski on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Show. “I’ve always thought that Anthony is a guy looking for reasons to stay in New Orleans. And I think that will continue to be the case until he feels he’s out of them. “I do think down the line that the Boston and L.A., if he became available, that will be interesting, especially if the Lakers get shut out this summer.”
Jimmy Butler: “you either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” – Harvey Dent
Wojnarowski: It’s hard for you to sit things out, isn’t it? If someone’s available or something’s out there, it’s hard for you to go, ‘Eh.’ Morey: We don’t. We sit nothing out. Let’s just be clear, like, we—maybe that’s stupid. Maybe there’s some downside to that. There probably is. But if there’s someone we say can help us, even if it’s, like, one in 100 odds, we feel like it’s our job, to your point, to run those ground balls out and get thrown out at first. And even though Lucy keeps pulling the football, we’re going to still go up there and try and kick it every time.
Entering tonight, LeBron James was 9-for-48 in his career on game-tying or go-ahead 3-pt attempts in the final 10 seconds of the 4th quarter or OT, including the postseason, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Jordan had shot over 50 percent from the line just twice in 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, although he did have his career-best season last year when he knocked in 58 percent of his 312 free-throw attempts. His career average: 44.7 percent. His average this season after hitting both of his free throws Monday: 90 percent. Yep, he’s 9-for-10. So what happened? “Just reps,” he said when pressed for further information. “I’m just trying to stay with it.”