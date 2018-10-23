Guard/forward Justin Anderson continues to progress in …
Guard/forward Justin Anderson continues to progress in his rehabilitation from surgery on June 29th to address recurring tibial stress syndrome in his left leg. He has been cleared to return to modified live practice and his status will be updated as appropriate.
October 23, 2018 | 6:28 pm EDT Update
Sam Amick: “I still feel like the pressure that comes with a season – if I had to pick one side or the other, I would probably say he gets moved somewhere before the deadline. Because for the T-Wolves, you run into the thing where losing a guy like that for nothing is tough. Glen Taylor, eventually, has to go get through Tom Thibodeau and just be the owner and realize if you lose an asset for nothing, that’s a terrible way to do business.”
Jeff Goodman: “If you were a betting man, are you betting Jimmy Butler stays with Minnesota for the year? Until the trade deadline? What’s your take on the whole situation? Do you have any info that would give people some insight to people on where he could end up now? I know the Miami thing was heavy and it kind of appears dead now.” Sam Amick: “It is dead right now, by all indications.”
Sam Amick: “And then on the other side of that, you’re just gonna have teams like Miami and Houston, who are gonna realize they need a little more. Houston’s getting off to a tough start, and now these suspensions, it’s even worse. So what does that look like down the line, if their record, if they’re scuffling? This is a team, in terms of expectations, they are the ones talking about, ‘We’re the No. 1 contenders for the crown.’ That’s how they’re talking. That’s a pretty high bar. So maybe it’s Houston putting more on the table than they had before. Maybe it’s Miami.”
As usual, Nikola Jokic saw what others couldn’t see just yet. It was Jokic who said recently that the Denver Nuggets could have the best defense in the NBA. It was easy to be skeptical following a season where the Nuggets had the 23rd ranked defensive rating in the league. “You all laugh, but look at us now,” Jokic said ahead of Tuesday’s game against Sacramento.
“It’s a little different, but you know, defense is definitely something that’s been lacking for us (in the past), so that’s good,” Gary Harris said. “We’re not really worried about our offense right now, we know that’s going to come around.”
Harris said that there’s been a total buy-in from the team and that there’s a selfless component to defending. “We’re trusting each other 1 through 17, not necessarily worrying about our man but just worrying about our team concept,” he said.
Adam Himmelsbach: Robert Williams on his debut and matching up against Vucevic: “When I subbed in the game I was like, ‘I know he’s going to be strong as hell, so just go in and hold your ground.’ But it was a good first match-up. Plenty more strong-ass people in the league.”
Adam Himmelsbach: Robert Williams said he received some texts after his debut. “My mom was the first. She sent me pictures. ‘I see you on TV.’ But that’s mom duties. I feel like she’s got to do that s***.”