Guard/forward Justin Anderson continues to progress in …

October 23, 2018
Sam Amick: “I still feel like the pressure that comes with a season – if I had to pick one side or the other, I would probably say he gets moved somewhere before the deadline. Because for the T-Wolves, you run into the thing where losing a guy like that for nothing is tough. Glen Taylor, eventually, has to go get through Tom Thibodeau and just be the owner and realize if you lose an asset for nothing, that’s a terrible way to do business.”
Storyline: Jimmy Butler to Heat?
Jeff Goodman: “If you were a betting man, are you betting Jimmy Butler stays with Minnesota for the year? Until the trade deadline? What’s your take on the whole situation? Do you have any info that would give people some insight to people on where he could end up now? I know the Miami thing was heavy and it kind of appears dead now.” Sam Amick: “It is dead right now, by all indications.”
Sam Amick: “And then on the other side of that, you’re just gonna have teams like Miami and Houston, who are gonna realize they need a little more. Houston’s getting off to a tough start, and now these suspensions, it’s even worse. So what does that look like down the line, if their record, if they’re scuffling? This is a team, in terms of expectations, they are the ones talking about, ‘We’re the No. 1 contenders for the crown.’ That’s how they’re talking. That’s a pretty high bar. So maybe it’s Houston putting more on the table than they had before. Maybe it’s Miami.”
