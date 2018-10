Roberts believes, though, even the promise of the money may not be enough to sway the best players to go that route. “You’ve seen some of these practice facilities and arenas these Division I players have access to, not bad. Not a bad life. The training, the coaches,” Roberts said. “The G League is making it a harder decision for kids to make, to have the option of going to a Division I school, but if I had to bet, I’d think kids would still go to a Division I school.”