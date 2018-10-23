Dwain Price: Carlisle on Vince Carter: "He’s one of t…
Dwain Price: Carlisle on Vince Carter: “He’s one of the most amazing athletes I’ve ever seen. The thing about Vince is he can play virtually any sport. I’ve seen him play center field in (Dirk’s) Heroes Game and hit home runs and run down fly balls and look like Paul Blair out there.” #Mavs
October 23, 2018 | 7:30 pm EDT Update
“I don’t know how many slots we’re talking about [for elite G League players with special contracts], I don’t know what additional conditions are attached to it,” Roberts said. “This is not something we’ve [the NBPA] negotiated. [The prospects] are not members of the union. I have more questions about that contract. The six figures will get some guys’ attention.”
Roberts believes, though, even the promise of the money may not be enough to sway the best players to go that route. “You’ve seen some of these practice facilities and arenas these Division I players have access to, not bad. Not a bad life. The training, the coaches,” Roberts said. “The G League is making it a harder decision for kids to make, to have the option of going to a Division I school, but if I had to bet, I’d think kids would still go to a Division I school.”
And at the very least, it can provide a path for those who’d rather play in the states than go overseas for a year to play professionally, as was the case with Brandon Jennings and Emmanuel Mudiay. “Everybody wants to stay at home. That’s natural instinct,” National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts told Yahoo Sports. “Going overseas is lonely. The G League, at least historically, has been a more profitable option … most of the time, guys are making more money, having access to family and friends.”
Green has been dubbed something of a Kawhi-whisperer in Toronto, as the man who knows the elusive superstar best. But he also has the tools to connect with the rest of the locker room, which is filled to the brim with players who similarly clawed for their current status. “A lot of these guys weren’t first round draft picks. A lot of these guys were D-League. I know what they’re going through. They know what I went through,” Green tells SB Nation.
During the San Antonio Spurs’ championship run, he became a locker room spokesman, a reputation that carried to Toronto, where multiple reporters waited to talk to him one-on-one after the Raptors debut victory over the Cavaliers. Over time, he developed his own ambitions to be on the other side of the microphone. Last summer, Green attended Sportscaster U., a four-day seminar at Syracuse University designed to train former NBA players to transition into careers in sports broadcasting.
One day, he walked into a tattoo parlor and got a Martin Luther King Jr. tattoo inscribed onto his chest. In thick, black handwriting, it reads: ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.’ “It’s a story to tell, a memory of the time I was going through, something that reminds me of who I am,” he says now.
Chris Dempsey: #Nuggets coach Michael Malone said he’s talked with Will Barton after surgery and that Barton is “in good spirits.” Malone said Barton will be evaluated after 6 weeks.
October 23, 2018 | 7:19 pm EDT Update
Drew Shiller: Steve Kerr just told @Damon Bruce that Klay Thompson’s ankle sprain is nothing serious and that Klay is probable for Wednesday night’s game vs the Wizards