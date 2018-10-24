Most notably, there is Killer Mike's Swag Shop, a partn…
Most notably, there is Killer Mike’s Swag Shop, a partnership with the Atlanta-based rapper that includes a full-service barber shop with four chairs facing the court on the second level, allowing customers to keep up with the home team while getting a fresh cut. Or, if the game gets out of hand, the Topgolf Swing Suites might be a welcome alternative. While fans won’t be able strike actual golf balls onto the court, they can try their luck on the simulators. Hawks guard Kent Bazemore, an avid golfer, plans to slip up there himself before a game. “I’ll be up there smacking it around soon,” he said, breaking into a sly grin.
Rod Beard: FINAL: #Pistons 133, #Sixers 132 (OT). Griffin: 50 pts, 14 rebs, 6 assts. Jackson 23 pts Embiid: 33 pts, 11 rebs, 7 assts Redick: 30 pts, 6 rebs. DET is 3-0
Wilson Chandler has yet to play in a 76ers game. But the reserve forward delivered the team’s biggest assist on Tuesday. Chandler hosted a 4-year-old boy with a terminal disease and his family. Levi and the Payne family were the Sixers’ guests at the morning shootaround at Seaholm High School in Birmingham, Mich. Chandler provided Levi, his two sisters, mother, and stepfather tickets for Tuesday’s night game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
After suffering a strained left hamstring on Sept. 28, Chandler heard about Levi while talking to a close friend. Chandler was upset over the injury. That all changed after his friend brought up Levi’s situation. Looking to provide Levi with a special moment, Chandler asked his friend to text Levi’s mother to see if he could have her number. After she said yes, he called her to set up the family’s long trip to the Detroit area.
The Hawks will debut their newly renamed State Farm Arena on Wednesday night, hosting the Mavericks in a home opener that features two of the NBA’s most touted rookies, Atlanta’s Trae Young and Dallas’ Luka Doncic.