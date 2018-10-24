There are all sorts of fancy food items, from chicken a…
There are all sorts of fancy food items, from chicken and beignets to lemon pepper wings to a signature Italian pizza. Grammy-winning country star Zac Brown has his own place, which includes Southern-style gourmet dishes crafted by his personal shelf and music memorabilia. There are also three ritzy courtside clubs — including one which has a bar area shaped like the Hawks logo behind a basket, where fans can sip cocktails while they watch the game.
October 23, 2018 | 10:09 pm EDT Update
Rod Beard: FINAL: #Pistons 133, #Sixers 132 (OT). Griffin: 50 pts, 14 rebs, 6 assts. Jackson 23 pts Embiid: 33 pts, 11 rebs, 7 assts Redick: 30 pts, 6 rebs. DET is 3-0
Wilson Chandler has yet to play in a 76ers game. But the reserve forward delivered the team’s biggest assist on Tuesday. Chandler hosted a 4-year-old boy with a terminal disease and his family. Levi and the Payne family were the Sixers’ guests at the morning shootaround at Seaholm High School in Birmingham, Mich. Chandler provided Levi, his two sisters, mother, and stepfather tickets for Tuesday’s night game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
After suffering a strained left hamstring on Sept. 28, Chandler heard about Levi while talking to a close friend. Chandler was upset over the injury. That all changed after his friend brought up Levi’s situation. Looking to provide Levi with a special moment, Chandler asked his friend to text Levi’s mother to see if he could have her number. After she said yes, he called her to set up the family’s long trip to the Detroit area.
The Hawks will debut their newly renamed State Farm Arena on Wednesday night, hosting the Mavericks in a home opener that features two of the NBA’s most touted rookies, Atlanta’s Trae Young and Dallas’ Luka Doncic.