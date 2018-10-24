Dewayne Dedmon is expected to play in the Atlanta Hawks…
Dewayne Dedmon is expected to play in the Atlanta Hawks’ home opener after missing the first three games recovering from a fractured left ankle. The 7-foot center participated in his first full practice and was cleared for Wednesday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
October 24, 2018 | 11:44 am EDT Update
Harrison Barnes hopeful to return Friday
Marc J. Spears: Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes (hamstring) hopes to make his season-debut on Friday at Toronto, a source said.
Overnight, the Bucks have turned Middleton into an unrepentant 3-point gunner and the result has been pretty simple. “He’s always been a tough shot-maker, so when coach says I want you to shoot more 3s, it just means there’s going to be more points,” Henson said. “He’s locked in. His confidence is at an all-time high.”
Middleton is shooting 65 percent on 7.7 3-point attempts per game. His shooting percentage will surely regress back toward the mean as he cools down after a hot start, but if he can find the stroke that made him a 40 percent 3-point shooter for nearly the entirety of his Bucks career, he’ll join elite company. Just six players — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, J.J. Redick, and Klay Thompson — shot over 40 percent last season on six or more 3-point attempts per game. “Why not?” Antetokounmpo said, when asked if Middleton could be among the most lethal 3-point shooters in the NBA this season. “Why not? In this offense, it’s easy. He’s going to find his shots and especially for guys that can shoot the ball really well like Khris. … They’re going to find a lot of shots and they have to take those opportunities.”
The Milwaukee Bucks have achieved a first with their new arena: Fiserv Forum will be the world’s first bird-friendly sports and entertainment venue, upon completion of the Bucks’ application for LEED Silver® certification. This is a significant victory for bird conservation because up to 1 billion birds die annually after colliding with glass in the United States. Scientists estimate that this staggering total likely accounts for 5 to 10 percent of the birds in the United States and contributes to ongoing declines in bird populations across North America.
Tonight, the Golden State Warriors will host the Washington Wizards for their fifth game of the season. The Wizards are coming in off a one-point win over the Portland Trailblazers and the Warriors are coming off a big win over the Phoenix Suns. While both teams will look to extend a winning streak, the Warriors are going to look incredible while doing so. The team Tweeted last night that the Warriors are going to take the floor in these gorgeous throwback jerseys.
October 24, 2018 | 11:15 am EDT Update
Josh Lewenberg: Wiggins on the infamous Butler return practice: “It wasn’t that bad. I feel like from the outside looking in it was a lot worse than from the inside looking out. As basketball players, competitors, it was just a competitive practice. It wasn’t as chaotic as people think.”
As anticipated, the Lakers are short on reliable, traditional rim protectors. After JaVale McGee—who has played well and is averaging 15 points, 7.3 rebounds, and three blocks in just over 23 minutes per game—they get awfully thin in the middle awfully fast. That’s led to James and Kuzma filling in as emergency centers just to eat up minutes. It’s been a steep curve for Kuzma, who, after getting victimized on defense by the Rockets in Houston, texted his head coach to tell him it would “never happen again.” “It would be nice if it never did,” Walton said Monday night, “but I’m sure it will. But that’s his mentality. And then he comes in and he works and he works and he works. And he’s able to come in and have nights like [Monday]. It’s why we’re so high on him.”