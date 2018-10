Middleton is shooting 65 percent on 7.7 3-point attempts per game. His shooting percentage will surely regress back toward the mean as he cools down after a hot start, but if he can find the stroke that made him a 40 percent 3-point shooter for nearly the entirety of his Bucks career, he’ll join elite company. Just six players — Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, J.J. Redick, and Klay Thompson — shot over 40 percent last season on six or more 3-point attempts per game. “Why not?” Antetokounmpo said, when asked if Middleton could be among the most lethal 3-point shooters in the NBA this season. “Why not? In this offense, it’s easy. He’s going to find his shots and especially for guys that can shoot the ball really well like Khris. … They’re going to find a lot of shots and they have to take those opportunities.”