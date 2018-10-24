Marc J. Spears: Hawks refurbished State Farm Arena pic.…
October 24, 2018 | 4:41 pm EDT Update
Dwain Price: More Trae Young on Luka: “Before he came over to the states I really didn’t know too much about him. I got to know him a lot during the rookie transition (program). He’s a really good dude. We exchanged (phone) numbers.” @Dallas Mavericks #Mavs
Dwain Price: Hawks PG Trae Young: “I don’t really get caught up into all the matchups. I get caught in the team vs. team and I’ll let y’alll (media) talk about the matchups. I don’t focus on the one-on-one. That’s just not me,” @Dallas Mavericks
Mark Medina: Klay Thompson on his early-season shooting struggles: “It’s fine. It not Game 54. It’s Game 4, and now it’s Game 5.” pic.twitter.com/DlcBT3SEBS
Chris Miller: Ian Mahinmi didn’t take part in @Washington Wizards morning shootaround (back spasms). List as a game time decision vs. @Golden State Warriors #DCFamily #WizWarriors