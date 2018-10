He’s 6-8 and 260 pounds (at least) and runs like a guard. He darts to the hoop but, unlike Harden or Russell Westbrook or Kyrie Irving or pick your favorite guard, his path isn’t altered when he draws the same contact. This drives him crazy, and he likes it when he gets aerial cover from his coach, his organization, and even the local beat writers covering him. In the postgame huddles he used to hold with myself, The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd and ESPN’s David McMenamin, this was often a topic. Most mornings the complaints and commiserating never made it into the next morning’s story. Occasionally he’d go on record.