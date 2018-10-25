The Hawks reopened a refurbished, state-of-the-art venu…
The Hawks reopened a refurbished, state-of-the-art venue in State Farm Arena, formerly Philips Arena, on Wednesday before a 111-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Among the long list of amenities are a courtside bar, Las Vegas-style cabana suites, TopGolf, singer Kandi Burruss-Tucker’s restaurant Old Lady Gang and chicken wing restaurant J.R. Crickets, made famous nationally in the TV show Atlanta. But perhaps the coolest spot is Killer Mike’s SWAG Shop, a four-chair barbershop where fans can watch the game while getting a haircut, shave or wash and buy some swag before they go. The barbershop has OutKast music playing in the background, framed old Hawks jerseys on the walls from Hall of Famers Wilkins, “Pistol Pete” Maravich and Dikembe Mutombo, as well as clothing, hats and other souvenirs available for purchase. “We are proud to be the first barbershop and retail shop of our kind in a sports arena,” Killer Mike said. “It’s a great view, ain’t it? It’s a working man’s suite. It’s a blue-collar suite.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
October 25, 2018 | 5:00 pm EDT Update
Free agency may be more than eight months away, but the public courting of Kevin Durant has already started. With Durant and the Golden State Warriors in New York to play the New York Knicks on Friday, a marketing company has put up a billboard near Madison Square Garden recruiting Durant to New York. The billboard features Durant in a road Knicks jersey next to Kristaps Porzingis with the question, “Can you make NY sports great again?” posted to Durant’s Instagram handle, @easymoneysniper.
Durant is holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy, something the Knicks last won in 1973. The billboard also features the hashtag #KDNY2019. “My business partner and I are lifelong Knick fans, and we are tired of all the losing, so we decided to do our part to in helping our team recruit the best players the NBA has to offer, because that’s what New York sports deserves,” said Benjamin Pokh, president of the marketing company. The Knicks expect to have enough cap space this summer to pay a max free agent such as Durant. They are one of many clubs who will have strong interest in the former MVP if he opts out of the final year of his contract and tests free agency, as expected.
Ian Begley: Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle) practiced today. His status for Friday is unclear. Courtney Lee (neck) didn’t practice. David Fizdale said he hasn’t made any final decisions about a starting lineup against Golden State.
October 25, 2018 | 3:39 pm EDT Update
Mike McGraw: #Bulls official update is moderate MCL sprain for Bobby Portis, expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Basically same injury as Dunn.
The Chicago Bulls announced today that an MRI has confirmed that forward Bobby Portis sustained a moderate sprain of the MCL of his right knee during the game vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 24. It is estimated he will be out for four-to-six weeks.