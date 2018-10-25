Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin made a rapper cry. And h…
Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin made a rapper cry. And he accomplished this near-impossible feat two years ago when he offered Atlanta native Killer Mike an opportunity to open a barbershop in the Hawks’ new arena. “I’m overwhelmed,” Killer Mike told The Undefeated from his barbershop overlooking State Farm Arena. “Everything I do is with the imagination and dream of a kid who grew up 4½ miles from here where we are standing. I wanted to open a barbershop up when I was a kid. I wanted to be a rapper when I was a kid. I wanted to own parts of my community like middle-class blacks that I knew since I was a kid. I’m essentially living the dream of a 12-year-old who loved Dominique Wilkins, who thought Spud Webb was his hero, and you couldn’t tell me that Doc Rivers wasn’t the coolest dude. To me, this is a dream fulfilled.”
October 25, 2018 | 5:00 pm EDT Update
Free agency may be more than eight months away, but the public courting of Kevin Durant has already started. With Durant and the Golden State Warriors in New York to play the New York Knicks on Friday, a marketing company has put up a billboard near Madison Square Garden recruiting Durant to New York. The billboard features Durant in a road Knicks jersey next to Kristaps Porzingis with the question, “Can you make NY sports great again?” posted to Durant’s Instagram handle, @easymoneysniper.
Durant is holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy, something the Knicks last won in 1973. The billboard also features the hashtag #KDNY2019. “My business partner and I are lifelong Knick fans, and we are tired of all the losing, so we decided to do our part to in helping our team recruit the best players the NBA has to offer, because that’s what New York sports deserves,” said Benjamin Pokh, president of the marketing company. The Knicks expect to have enough cap space this summer to pay a max free agent such as Durant. They are one of many clubs who will have strong interest in the former MVP if he opts out of the final year of his contract and tests free agency, as expected.
Ian Begley: Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle) practiced today. His status for Friday is unclear. Courtney Lee (neck) didn’t practice. David Fizdale said he hasn’t made any final decisions about a starting lineup against Golden State.
October 25, 2018 | 3:39 pm EDT Update
Mike McGraw: #Bulls official update is moderate MCL sprain for Bobby Portis, expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Basically same injury as Dunn.
The Chicago Bulls announced today that an MRI has confirmed that forward Bobby Portis sustained a moderate sprain of the MCL of his right knee during the game vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 24. It is estimated he will be out for four-to-six weeks.