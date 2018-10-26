USA Today Sports

Ressler purchased the Hawks in April of 2015, as a 60-w…

2 hours ago via The Athletic
Ressler purchased the Hawks in April of 2015, as a 60-win Atlanta team was beginning the playoffs. Former general manager Danny Ferry was in purgatory at the time, and the basketball operations were being run by Mike Budenholzer, the NBA’s coach of the year, and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox. Ressler did the easy and seemingly most logical thing after the playoffs: He cut ties with the polarizing Ferry, promoted Budenholzer to team president and elevated Wilcox. Boom goes the dynamite. “It was a recipe for disaster,” he said. “Total dysfunction.” Budenholzer and Wilcox constantly disagreed on direction and personnel decisions.

, , , , , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: Hawks Front Office
More HoopsHype Rumors
October 26, 2018 | 4:00 pm EDT Update
Forward Alex Poythress sustained an injury to his left knee during the second quarter of Wednesday’s game vs. Dallas. Following a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, he was diagnosed with a capsular sprain and bone bruise. He will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago and won’t travel with the team to Philadelphia and Cleveland. He’ll be reviewed following the road trip, and his status will be updated as appropriate.
1 hour ago via NBA.com

, Uncategorized

, ,

1 hour ago via NBA.com

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Both reflected on NBA and how things have changed, who their toughest matchup on the court was, and most importantly, what advice they have for young people. “My advice to the young people is patience” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Take the time to figure out that next step. Take an extra day. Take and extra moment.” M.L. Carr continued the discussion. “I think the most important thing is to understand that asking for help is a sign of strength,” Carr said.
1 hour ago via The Guilfordian

, , Uncategorized

,

October 26, 2018 | 3:34 pm EDT Update
Home