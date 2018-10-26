Which brings me to Hawks owner Tony Ressler. If there i…
Which brings me to Hawks owner Tony Ressler. If there is one reason to feel good about the franchise’s future, it’s him. That’s bound to get lost at some point because the Hawks finished 24-58 last season and are not expected to be any good this season (notwithstanding their win Sunday in Cleveland). Ressler has significantly moved the franchise forward in several ways the past year, and equally important, he acknowledges his early missteps put the franchise in a dreadful hole. “Let’s cut the bullshit — I didn’t know what I was doing,” Ressler said. “I can blame someone else, I can blame you, I can blame my wife. But there was only one schmuck in the room, and that was me.”
October 26, 2018 | 4:00 pm EDT Update
Duane Rankin: Devin Booker “game time decision” with left hamstring strain for #Grizzlies Saturday, says #Suns coach Igor Kokoskov
The Maine Red Claws, presented by Unum, announced that Andrew White has signed a contract with the NBA G League, and will return to the Maine Red Claws as a Returning Player.
Forward Alex Poythress sustained an injury to his left knee during the second quarter of Wednesday’s game vs. Dallas. Following a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, he was diagnosed with a capsular sprain and bone bruise. He will be listed as out for tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago and won’t travel with the team to Philadelphia and Cleveland. He’ll be reviewed following the road trip, and his status will be updated as appropriate.
Iman Shumpert knows good lyrics when he sees them. BET called upon Shump’s services to take part in rating the work of other artists in a series called “Rate the Bars”. In the episode, Shump breaks down several songs relating to hoops and gives his honest feedback about the lyrics.
Dennis Rodman has lived quite the life, on and off the basketball court, and now he will be the subject of a new “30 for 30” documentary by ESPN. Terry Foster, a former Detroit News columnist and Pistons beat writer, broke the news on Twitter earlier this week. Foster said he has been interviewed for the project, which will be unveiled during the 2019 NBA Finals.
Both reflected on NBA and how things have changed, who their toughest matchup on the court was, and most importantly, what advice they have for young people. “My advice to the young people is patience” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Take the time to figure out that next step. Take an extra day. Take and extra moment.” M.L. Carr continued the discussion. “I think the most important thing is to understand that asking for help is a sign of strength,” Carr said.
October 26, 2018 | 3:34 pm EDT Update
Shams Charania: Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: The Lakers have assigned first-round pick Moe Wagner to their South Bay G League affiliate as rehab assignment for Wagner’s return from left knee injury suffered in summer league.