LaVine had 27 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, and the Bulls went 7 of 10 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 97-85 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. One night earlier, the Bulls were embarrassed 135-106 at Charlotte. “It’s good to get a win,” said LaVine, who has led the Bulls in scoring in all six games. “I was upset with the effort that we gave (Friday).”
October 28, 2018 | 9:08 am EDT Update
Kevin Knox back in less than a month?
The Knicks have not announced a timetable for Knox and he hasn’t been made available to the media. But his father told The Post the timetable is roughly 2-to-3 weeks. He says his son is expected to return anywhere from Nov. 2-10. According to his father, the injury was not “a high ankle sprain’’ but a less-severe “Grade 2.’’
Adrian Wojnarowski: “Houston, to me, is the one team in this entire process, the only team in this process, who can rightly believe, ‘If we trade for Jimmy Butler, we think he helps us win a championship this year.’ There’s not another team who can say that who’s really involved in this. The one team that has been on the periphery, and I still think could be heard from in this, is Philadelphia. Because I think they’re a little like Houston right now in that they’re evaluating themselves and they’re saying, ‘Not only are not sure we didn’t improve from last year, I’m not sure we’ll even be the same team.'”
Adrian Wojnarowski: “I still think Philadelphia may be heard from again in this, and Miami, I don’t think they’ve given up on the idea of Jimmy Butler, but Houston is the one team who says, ‘OK, we want to win it, this is our window, it’s in the next couple of years, and right now we’re probably not good enough to do it.'”
Insiders think that’s what Davis is doing, with the firing of agent Thad Foucher and hiring of Rich Paul, LeBron’s close friend and agent, all about the possibility of going to the Lakers. “Why else did AD do it?” asks an East GM. “Things are going great for him. The team is going good. He got the Derrick Rose extension [a five-year $150 million deal that each team is allowed to offer one player on his rookie contract.] “It’s not because of race. Thad Foucher is an Afro-American. It’s not because of agency. Thad Foucher is from the Wasserman Group and has Russell Westbrook. So why did he do it?”
D’Antoni immediately shared plans to change his defense to something more traditional before Tuesday’s game against the Trail Blazers, a message he delivered in his postgame locker room not just to share his practice itinerary, but to reassure his charges there is a way out. “We’re just going to have practice, watch film and see how we can adjust,” center Clint Capela said. “What we were doing last year is not working. We’re going to figure out something else how we can be more efficient defensively. That will help us be better offensively and stop teams. “We’re going to figure it out. It’s something we have to figure out. I’m sure we’re going to be all right.”
“We’ve got two good days of practice,” D’Antoni said. “We’ll figure things out. We just dug ourselves a hole, and we’ve got to dig it out. “We figured out some things that maybe we just can’t do. Tha’’s definitely a big issue, where they’re just blowing by us. We can’t guard on the perimeter, it looks like. Just hang in there with us. We’ll be all right. As a team, if they stick together and play hard, we’ll figure out how we need to play.”
LeBron James’ ascent up the NBA’s scoring list continued Saturday night, with the Los Angeles Lakers star passing Dirk Nowitzki for sixth place among the all-time leaders. James entered Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with 31,167 career points, 20 behind Nowitzki. He passed the longtime Dallas Mavericks star with his 21st point on a jumper from the right wing with 7:51 left in the third quarter. He finished the game at 31,202 points. In passing Nowitzki, James became the league’s active leader in points. Nowitzki has yet to see the floor while he recovers from a left ankle injury, but he intends to come back and play a 21st season.
Tim MacMahon: Dirk on LeBron: “If he stays healthy, the way he’s looking and moving, he has a chance at Kareem. His numbers have been unbelievable. He doesn’t seem to slow down. The stuff he was doing last year in year 15 was incredible. If he keeps this up, he can pass Kareem.”